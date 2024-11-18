Netflix Series Rankings: Hit show mired in drama reclaims #1 spot after dethroning 'Beauty in Black'

Here’s the list of the Top 10 Netflix TV shows this week

Netflix's vast content lineup ensures that it not only retains its subscription base but also attracts new ones. The streaming giant's weekly Top 10 list of television series in the United States from Monday, November 4, to Sunday, November 10, 2024, echoes the same sentiments, thanks to the range of content immersed in diverse languages and cultures.

The coveted list includes series from a wide range of genres, demonstrating that viewers like the variety of content, including documentaries, reality shows, and, of course, fictional dramas. So, without further ado, let's discuss and discover whether your favorite show made it into Netflix's weekly list of the top ten.

10. Pinkfong Little Dino School: Season 1

A still from 'Pinkfong Little Dino School' (YouTube/@pinkfongdinosaursforkids)

'Pinkfong Little Dino School' Season 1 is the tenth most popular TV series on Netflix this week. As is clear from the title, the show is aimed at children's audiences. The show makes learning numbers, the alphabet, and colors enjoyable with the help of its characters.

'Pinkfong Little Dino School' Season 1 stars Rex, who enjoys tag games; Brie, who is always hungry; Vella who is a clever dinosaur; and Pete, a hat collector. Along with these characters, kids can also learn new things, which is a true blessing for parents.

9. Investigation Alien: Season 1

George Knapp in a still from 'Investigation Alien' Season 1 (Netflix)

Aliens have long been a source of fascination for humanity, and there have been several efforts to establish contact with them as well but 'Investigation Alien' Season 1 takes things next level. The show follows famous investigative journalist George Knapp as he unravels the results of his 30-year quest to investigate UFOs throughout six episodes.

If you are a space nerd, the documentary series will undoubtedly fascinate you as it presents never-before-seen evidence, thus securing ninth on Netflix's weekly list of top ten shows.

8. This Is the Zodiac Speaking: Season 1

A still from 'This Is the Zodiac Speaking' Season 1 (Netflix)

Zodiac is an infamous enigma that is getting too hard to be solved, but the true-crime docuseries 'Zodiac Speaking' Season 1 attempts to get to the core of the infamous killer's identity. The documentary investigates the case of the Zodiac Killer, one of America's most notorious unidentified serial killers of the 1960s and 1970s.

At the center of this investigative docuseries is the Seawater family, who think their childhood tutor, Arthur Leigh Allen, was the Zodiac Killer. As the series progresses, the suspense and explosive developments take center stage, which is why it ranks eighth on Netflix's weekly list of top TV shows.

7. The Diplomat: Season 1

'The Diplomat' on Netflix features Rufus Sewell and Keri Russell in pivotal roles (Netflix)

The first season of 'The Diplomat' introduces viewers to a world filled with intrigue and political landscapes, with stakes higher than ever. The drama features Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), who takes on the role of US ambassador to the UK, but her career path takes an unexpected turn, landing her in the hot water of political maneuvering.

The refreshing aspect of 'The Diplomat' is how it seamlessly integrates the political storyline with the issues in the protagonist's personal life without losing sight of the show's essence. With breathtaking performances from Rufus Sewell and Keri Russell, 'The Diplomat' Season 1 ranks seventh on Netflix's weekly list of top ten shows.

6. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3

Lisa Tramell secures bail and reveals his desire to be with Mickey (Netflix)

David E. Kelley's 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 is ranked sixth on Netflix's Top 10 list, owing to its intriguing narrative. Season 3 of the courtroom drama digs into the gritty truths of the judicial system, including moral dilemmas, concerns of justice, and corruption.

In addition, the show delves into the personal life of its main character, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), as he takes on his most challenging case yet. Haller encounters a maze of secrets and dishonesty as he unravels the murder mystery of Gloria Dayton (Fiona Rene), putting both his professional and personal life at risk.

5. Arcane: Season 2

A still from 'Arcane' Season 2 (Netflix)

The adult-animated series, 'Arcane' Season 2, makes major waves with its Saturday, November 9 release, securing the fifth spot on Netflix's top ten TV shows. Continuing from the first season, 'Arcane' Season 2 makes it clear that the stakes are higher than ever.

The narrative begins immediately following the events of Arcane's first season. Caitlyn Kiramman (Katie Leung) has embarked on a personal quest, determined to exact revenge on Jinx (Ella Purnell) for her mother's death. If you like Season 1's interesting blend of drama and action, Season 2 will also win your heart.

4. Beauty in Black: Season 1

Crystle Stewart in a still from 'Beauty in Black' (Netflix/@calvinashford)

'Beauty in Black' is enjoying its third week on Netflix's Top 10 weekly list as it secures the fourth spot on the list, confirming its status as a smash hit. The soap opera follows Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), a stripper who meets the Bellaire family and develops feelings for their son Roy (Julian Horton).

Meanwhile, Mallory (Crystle Stewart), Roy's wife and CEO of the family's cosmetics company 'Beauty in Black,' is struggling with a failing marriage, a hit-and-run cover-up, and a tangled relationship with her driver, Calvin (Shannon Wallace). As the story progresses, two women from very different origins get intertwined in one other's lives.

3. Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson: Season 1

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in a stillf rom 'Countdown: Paul vs Tyson' (Netflix)

If you've been living under a rock, you're probably ignorant of the craze surrounding Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's fight, which has landed 'Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson:' third spot on Netflix's weekly list of top ten TV series.

The series offers an inside look at the buildup to the high-profile boxing match between Paul and Tyson. It spans three episodes and chronicles their training camps, personal struggles, and different paths.

2. The Diplomat: Season 2

Keri Russell in a still from 'The Diplomat' (Netflix)

Recently released 'The Diplomat' Season 2 secures the number two spot of Netflix's most-watched TV shows of the week. The political drama thriller takes things to the next level, making it critic's and fans' darling. Set against the backdrop of political landscapes, Katie discovers the truth behind the infamous attack on British naval, and the perpetrators turn out to be none other than Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

Not only that but what raises the stakes even higher is the fact that Grace is the new president of America following the sudden death of President William Rayburn (Michael McKean), setting the stage for the third season.

1. Outer Banks: Season 4

JD, Madison Bailey, Chase Stokes, and Rudy Pankow in 'Outer Banks' (Netflix)

'Outer Banks' Season 4 makes a magnificent comeback as the top show on Netflix's weekly top ten shows. Season 4 of the adventure series feeds on the strong fan base established in prior seasons, with an increase in action as the teenagers continue to risk their lives in pursuit of wealth and self-worth.

Following Season 3's catastrophic events, the group confronts the consequences of their actions while still hunting the wealth that has escaped them for so long. With their connection strained, will the crew be successful in obtaining the riches?