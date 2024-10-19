Ella Purnell's 'Sweetpea' is our new obsession and we'll tell you why

'Sweetpea' on Starz, featuring Ella Purnell, has all the elements to hold your attention

LONDON, ENGLAND: When Ella Purnell starrer 'Sweetpea' debuted on Starz, I had no expectations. Despite being a die-hard fan of the crime genre, I had grown tired this year, with only a handful of releases that truly stood out! Nearing the holiday season, I didn't want to get into another mind-boggling crime thriller or dragged-on whodunits and just when I needed it the most, 'Sweetpea' arrived in all its glory.

Based on CJ Skuse's book of the same name, the series revolves around Rhiannon Lewis, played by Purnell, who was bullied in school. Growing up, she becomes a woman with low self-esteem. When her father and her dog die, the rage inside her suddenly bursts and she embarks on a killing spree.

'Sweetpea' feels like a cozy hug for introverts

Ella Purnell in 'Sweetpea' (@skystudios)

'Sweetpea' can be extremely relatable for introverts. Rhiannon is a character easy to resonate with. She is beautiful and talented but often feels ignored. She longs for company and to find her voice, but she can barely muster the courage. She has a long list of people she wants to kill but can barely stand up for herself. She is that one introvert, who takes a corner seat, alone, even when she is the one hosting the evening.

The problem with Rhiannon is that she has a problem with everyone. She feels unseen, ignored, and discredited. Isn't that a common trait of all introverts? In Episode 2, when she pitches a story idea to her boss and AJ gets credit for offering almost nothing, she’s unable to stand up for herself. For introverts, nothing's worse than seeing someone else get credit for your hard work.

Ella Purnell is the soul of 'Sweetpea'

'Sweetpea' features Ella Purnell in lead (@skystudios)

'Sweetpea' could have been just another show that comes and goes, if the casting hadn't been so apt. Watching Purnell play a serial killer is as exciting as it sounds. She is too stunning to play a killer, right? But that's the catch.

While she is a gorgeous mess to us, her character is just an average girl, which makes her least suspicious of the killings. Purnell nails both sides of Rhiannon's personality. She is too relatable as a girl of low-esteem, and when she unleashes her killer instincts with a devil smile, oh my, it's hard to take our eyes off her.

We are just two episodes into the series and can't wait to see how the events unfold for Rhiannon. 'Sweetpea' is available to stream on Starz.