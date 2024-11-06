A lousy diplomat preoccupied with getting into Dennison's pants: Why Kate Wyler is Netflix's worst hero

Kate Wyler constantly puts her foot in it only to be bailed out by husband Hal

Contains spoilers for 'The Diplomat'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Even though 'The Diplomat' Season 2 concluded on a cliffhanger note, the debate about Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) being the most unimpressive character is still going strong. Kate's character in Season 1 was characterized by a lot of enthusiasm as she attempted to balance her personal life with her husband, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), with her assimilation into the new political sphere.

But it's pretty obvious from Season 2 that Kate suffers from being thrust into the high-pressure world of diplomacy and international negotiations. Even when she discovers the truth behind the attack, she fails to control the situation, which results in a huge failure that I'm sure she will regret greatly in the confirmed 'The Diplomat' Season 3.

Kate Wyler's personal woes continue to mix with her professional life in 'The Diplomat' Season 2

The issues in Kate and Hal's marriage remain at the core of The Diplomat's plot even in Season 2. In addition, Kate's already strained personal life is made worse by her developing intimacy with Austin Dennison (David Gyasi). Since her marriage is still tainted by emotional baggage, Kate's personal situation does not appear to be going well during Season 2, which only serves to increase her sense of loneliness.

Despite being the supposed cool-headed, collected US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kate's personal life is in continual upheaval during the second season. After Hal and two of her employees were implicated in the car bomb in the season 1 finale, Kate's desire to identify the perpetrators of the assaults grew significantly, placing her at the forefront of the season 2 plot, however, the character fails to utilize the full potential of the focus shifted on her.

Kate Wyler's struggles for power intensify in 'The Diplomat' Season 2

When it was revealed at the end of Season 2 that Grace Penn (Allison Janney) would be the next president following the unexpected death of President William Rayburn (Michael McKean), it truly caught me off guard. It was a completely unexpected turn of events, and it does provide a lot of intriguing power dynamics for the third season. However, it still irks me how Kate made this huge mistake by letting Hal handle the problem, which is now the cause of all this chaos.

Kate focuses on getting rid of Grace, but Hal calls President William Rayburn (Michael McKean) which becomes the reason behind man's demise. Now that the President is dead, Grace will automatically be given the presidency. This is quite different from what Kate had anticipated, and I suppose that's her fault. Instead of giving Hal the major duty, she should have gotten in touch with Secretary of State Miguel Ganon (Miguel Sandoval) directly after receiving the information.

What future holds for Kate Wyler in 'The Diplomat' Season 3?

I think Kate will have a big influence in 'The Diplomat' Season 3 as a character. Given that Grace is expected to become President of the United States, it is likely that Kate will accept to become the Vice President since she still has to reveal Grace's real nature and her involvement in the British Aircraft assault.

In my opinion, the Season 2 cliffhanger will further strain Hal and Kate's relationship, but as time passes, the two will undoubtedly work together to defeat Grace. Additionally, Kate will enjoy greater worldwide recognition as the vice president of the United States, which will position her as a pivotal figure in the development of international diplomacy.

