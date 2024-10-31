The Diplomat Season 2: Netflix may have made a fatal blunder with a much-loved show

Netflix's 'The Diplomat' Season 2 had only six episodes, which is fewer than the eight episodes in Season 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Diplomat' Season 2 premiered with a bang, and the tension was certainly raised to a new level with a surprising revelation. The creative brainchild of Debora Cahn, the political thriller is heavily packed with tremendous political drama and intricate emotional relationships. Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the show's central character who is a recently appointed US ambassador to the UK and is navigating the turbulent waters of politics.

Season 2 finally divulges the shocking revelation of the mastermind behind the fatal British aircraft attack that claimed the lives of 41 innocent sailors. While Season 2 of 'The Diplomat' undoubtedly delivered entertainment and intrigue with its sharp twists and turns, there was one aspect that, in my opinion, dragged down the show's quality, and at moments it basically felt rushed.

'The Diplomat' Season 2 feels rushed, here's why

'The Diplomat' on Netflix features Rufus Sewell and Keri Russell in pivotal roles (@netflix)

Compared to 'The Diplomat' Season 1, which had eight episodes, Season 2 only had six episodes, which made the show feel hurried in my opinion. I mean, 'The Diplomat' is set against the backdrop of political scheming, and in order to build that ploy, one must first establish the motivation of the characters, which can be sluggish at times, but double down the entertainment when the ultimate reveal occurs.

I feel that the show paid too little attention to Kate's love triangle with Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) and Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) and the way Hal decided to help Kate in the finale also felt quite rushed. There was simmering tension, but it was nothing compared to Season 1. Instead of naturally building on Season 1's slow-burn intensity, their stories feel pushed ahead by fast-paced drama rather than a profound, deliberate transition.

Why the fewer episodes may have hampered the quality of 'The Diplomat' Season 2

Keri Russell and Ato Essandoh in 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

I believe that the six-episode structure did a disservice to Season 2 by leaving little space for character development or progressive tension-building. Each subplot, whether it's the revealing of the mastermind behind the assault or Kate's own objectives, moves from one cliffhanger to the next, leaving no room for viewers to understand what's going on. I understand that the structure provides more grip and intrigue when things happen too quickly, however, a political drama like 'The Diplomat' requires its own pace to build things. It cannot be rushed as there are too many characters with their own set of motivations.

With that being said, let's hope the production learns from these mistakes and work on 'The Diplomat' Season 3 being slightly longer.

