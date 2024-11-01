The Diplomat' Season 2: How a season stuffed with great characters saw one rise as the show's real MVP

An ambitious new character steals the spotlight in 'The Diplomat' Season 2

Contains spoilers for 'The Diplomat' Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With its explosive twists and peak intrigue, Netflix's 'The Diplomat' Season 2 passed the litmus test, proving that sequels can indeed capture the magic of their predecessors. As we know, the core narrative of Season 2 centers on Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) as she attempts to uncover the truth behind the terrorist assault on British aircraft.

While it was revealed in Season 1 that the attack was orchestrated by UK Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear), adding a significant depth of intrigue to the storyline, things completely shift in Season 2 when Kate discovers the shocking truth behind the conspiracy. Not only that but Season 2 adds a new character who is making noise for all the right reasons, skillfully navigating the high-stakes world of diplomacy and even outshining the protagonists.

Who is Grace Penn?

Allison Janney in a still from 'The Diplomat (Netflix/@alexbailey)

Season 2 introduced us to Grace Penn (Allison Janney), an ambitious and savvy US Vice President. While she initially appears to be a compelling character, her role becomes crucial when it is revealed that she is the mastermind behind the attack on the British aircraft. Initially, the revelation came as a surprise, seemingly without a clear purpose. However, once the motivations behind Grace's actions were revealed, everything fell into place, seamlessly fitting into the geopolitical plot of 'The Diplomat.'

It turns out that Grace orchestrated the attack to prevent Scotland from separating from the United Kingdom, believing that an independent Scotland would bar the US from its nuclear submarine base at Creegan, limiting America's strategic reach in European seas. To address this possible danger, Grace discreetly persuaded British MPs, notably Margaret Roylin (Celia Imrie), to launch an attack on the British navy ship HMS Courageous.

Why does Grace Penn have to be the highlight of 'The Diplomat' Season 2?

Keri Russell and Ato Essandoh in 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

While Kate captivated me in Season 1, I have to admit that Grace is the standout character in Season 2. It’s challenging to make a mark in Season 2, especially when fans have already formed attachments to the characters from the first. However, Grace's character truly stands out because of her cunning. She knows how to play her cards expertly and isn't afraid to take decisive action when needed.

Grace, as Vice President of America, operates at a higher level and develops plans that no one else is courageous enough to contemplate. Not only that, but Grace's character emerges as a compelling anti-hero who wants to do great things for her country and is not afraid to use violence to achieve that glory. In my opinion, Grace is the most interesting character in 'The Diplomat' Season 2 as she embodies the show's darker theme about the lengths to which leaders will go to maintain power.

What future holds for Grace Penn in 'The Diplomat'?

A still from 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

With the cliffhanger ending of Season 2 of 'The Diplomat,' one thing is clear the stars will shine brightly for Grace in Season 3. Without doing much, she will be the new President after Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) makes a mistake. Instead of notifying Secretary of State Miguel Ganon (Miguel Sandoval) about Kate's interest in the role of US Vice President, he contacts President William Rayburn (Michael McKean) and informs him of Grace's involvement in the attack. President Rayburn couldn't take the news and died of a heart attack, setting the stage for Grace to take over as President.

Now, one of the most difficult challenges Grace has is Kate confessing her secret of being the mastermind behind the terrorist assault that took 41 innocent lives. I believe Grace will go to great lengths to persuade Kate to join her side, potentially even offering her the position of Vice President. Not only that, but I believe Grace will make more difficult and bold decisions in the future, which will either consolidate her as a leader or spell the end of her political career.

'The Diplomat' Season 2 trailer