'The Diplomat' Season 2 made a major mistake, and Season 3 needs to ensure it doesn't repeat it

'The Diplomat' Season 2 finally reveals the mastermind behind British aircraft attack

Contains spoilers for 'The Diplomat'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix's 'The Diplomat' is grabbing major headlines for its interesting premise and out-of-the-blue surprises that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. At the heart of the story is a conspiracy in which US Ambassador to the UK Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) attempts to uncover the truth about a terrorist assault on a British aircraft that took the lives of 41 innocent people.

Keeping in line with its predecessor, Season 2 focuses on the same conspiracy, attempting to uncover the truth behind the assault. While the first season attempted to establish itself with a conspiracy at its heart, which was a strong start and entertaining as well, Season 2's concentration on the same mystery is currently preventing the series from reaching its full potential.

What's pulling down 'The Diplomat' from being a solid political drama?

'The Diplomat' on Netflix features Rufus Sewell and Keri Russell in pivotal roles (@netflix)

One of the most significant issues I have with 'The Diplomat' is that it is failing to maintain its footing as a political drama owing to its tendency to drift toward a complicated conspiracy plot that frequently distracts from the tight, storytelling typical of the genre. As the show digs into a conspiracy involving a manufactured terrorist assault coordinated by politicians, it highly risks losing sight of the more interesting parts of diplomatic strife and political maneuvering, as was the case with 'Designated Survivor'.

We can draw comparisons between the two shows, both full of conspiracy storylines. The show began with the notion of a single cabinet member, Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), managing the difficulties of governing after an attack on the Capitol destroyed the whole government. While the conspiracy was exciting at first, it became stifled and old with time, with politics taking a backseat and drama taking center stage, which unfortunately did not work well for 'Designated Survivors'. Now, with 'The Diplomat' taking the same path, I worry history may repeat itself.

How can makers fix the conspiracy issue with 'The Diplomat'?

Keri Russell and Ato Essandoh in 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

We've already had two seasons with conspiracy as the backdrop, propelling the story forward, but it's time for 'The Diplomat' to reinvent itself with Season 3. Yes, there is a bright light in the sky. With Grace Penn (Allison Janney) taking over as President of the United States, the stakes will be higher than ever, but the possibility of the conspiracy theory still playing a significant part is a tremendous ick.

I mean, the best example of this conspiracy ruining the possibilities of political intrigue is Season 2, when the majority of the season was spent unraveling the mystery of the aircraft accident, leaving no opportunity for political maneuvering. I'd want to see the UK take action against the US for their involvement in these events, but that can only happen if political maneuvering takes center stage, with a greater emphasis on realistic scenarios.

How to stream 'The Diplomat' Season 2?

A still from 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

