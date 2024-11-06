All 'The Diplomat' characters ranked and why Kate Wyler is nowhere near #1

'The Diplomat' Season 2 features Keri Russell , Rufus Sewell and Allison Janney in key roles

Contains spoilers for 'The Diplomat'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With an explosive climax to 'The Diplomat' Season 2, one thing is clear, the plot will take a fascinating turn in Season 3 as Kate Wyler's (Keri Russell) next step is shrouded in the mists of mystery. Set against the backdrop of politics, Kate a new United States ambassador to the United Kingdom tries to solve the mystery behind a presumed terrorist attack.

Keeping in line with its predecessor, 'The Diplomat' Season 2 also concluded on a cliffhanger, with President William Rayburn (Michael McKean) dying and leaving Grace Penn (Allison Janney) as the new President of America. While the show is receiving a lot of praise for its intriguing Season 2, I think its characters deserve credit for making it packed with action. So, let's rank the characters in 'The Diplomat' from worst to finest.

5. Kate Wyler

A still from 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

Despite being the protagonist, Kate is the lowest-ranked character in Season 2 of 'The Diplomat' due to her foolish actions in the sequel. Season 1 establishes her as a clever diplomat with a lot of promise, but season 2 leaves her sidelined and nearly consumed in her own narrative.

The tangled web of political conspiracies and national betrayals should have been the perfect stage for Kate to shine, but she's been outmaneuvered, particularly with the big reveal about Grace's involvement in the British aircraft, which also highlights her failure to recognize the true perpetrator of the heinous attack.

4. Margaret Roylin

Celia Imrie in a still from 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

Despite having less screen time than the other characters, Margaret Roylin (Celia Imrie) is ranked fourth. I mean, her character is the one that stirs the pot and reveals the explosive truth behind the aircraft attack. Margaret revealed that the attack on the British ship was not authorized by Niclo Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear), but rather by herself, Sir Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler), and another far-right MP, Lenny Stendig.

It comes out that the three were acting on Grace's orders, and their goal was to stage a political ploy that would bring the nation together against a common foe, Russia. However, things went tragically wrong when the explosion turned fatal, killing 41 sailors.

3. Austin Dennison

David Gyasi in a still from 'The Diplomat' (@netflix)

Although Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) did not have a significant role in the plot of 'The Diplomat' Season 2, he is still ranked third due to the potential of his character in Season 3. While Dennison navigates the treacherous waters of politics in Season 2, his closeness with Kate also grows, implying severe challenges for Kate and Hal Wyler's (Rufus Sewell) already unstable relationship.

Not only that but with Grace poised to take on the position of President, things will undoubtedly escalate and I believe that in Season 3, Hal, Kate, and Dennison could work together to bring down Grace.

2. Grace Penn

Allison Janney in a still from 'The Diplomat (Netflix/@alexbailey)

Grace certainly deserves to be placed second in 'The Diplomat' Season 2 character list, since she thrives and even outshines the show's established characters. Grace, who was introduced as Vice President of the United States in season 2, has shown that she is more than just a background character and knows how to play her cards right.

The fact that she was the mastermind behind the airplane strike makes her an even more compelling and necessary opponent in the series. Even though everything appeared to be falling apart for Grace as the sequel neared its finale, it was the unexpected turn of events that made her storyline even more intriguing and eagerly anticipated, since she would undoubtedly resume her role as President of the United States in Season 3.

1. Hal Wyler

Rufus Sewell in a still from 'The Diplomat' (Netflix/@alexbailey)

From the start of Season 2, there was something that implied Hal would be the best character in the series, which was confirmed as the season progressed. In keeping with Season 1, the sequel also provided insight into the complexity of his character and Hal's troubled relationship with Kate. However, what distinguished his character in Season 2 was his decision, which eventually changed the direction of the story. When Kate and Hal find that Grace is behind the terrorist attack on British aircraft, they team together to take her down.

While Hal's motives were sincere, it was his decision to approach President Rayburn directly that precipitated the big catastrophe. When President Rayburn learned of Grace's acts, he couldn't take it and died, appointing Grace as the next President of the United States. I'm sure Season 3 will make Hal regret his decision, but he is the cause of the surprising cliffhanger, which I'm sure will bring additional mystery in future seasons.

