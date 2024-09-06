'Arcane' Season 2 Trailer: Netflix's highly anticipated series's second chapter promises all-out war

'Arcane' Season 1 was released on November 2021 and was welcomed with bright and positive reviews

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix just dropped the trailer for 'Arcane' Season 2 on Thursday, September 5. It's hard to believe it's been almost three years since we were first introduced to the magical world of 'Arcane'. The animated series, based on the popular game 'League of Legends', premiered on November 6, 2021, and has since stolen our hearts.

The talented voice cast, including Hailee Steinfeld, Kevin Alejandro, Ella Purnell, and J B Blanc, brought the characters to life in a way we never thought possible. And now, we're eagerly awaiting the second and final season, wondering what's next for our favorite heroes and villains.

What is 'Arcane' Season 2 about?

A still from 'Arcane' Season 2 (@netflix)

In the trailer, we see Jinx unleashing chaos all over the city, launching attacks in multiple locations and rallying the underworld behind her. Meanwhile, Vi is teaming up with Echo to take her down, and their epic battles are giving me chills! But what caught my attention was Vi's new look - she's rocking a Gothic vibe, and I love it! It seems like there's been a time jump, and I'm curious to see how that affects the story.

The first season of 'Arcane' was all about the complicated relationship between sisters Powder and Vi. They were once inseparable, but a tragic event drove them apart, and Powder eventually became the infamous Jinx. Now, I'm eager to find out if they'll ever reconcile or remain sworn enemies. The second season seems like it may have the answer to these questions and more, and I can't wait!

Who stars in 'Arcane' Season 2?

A still from 'Arcane' Season 2 (@netflix)

The amazing voice actors from 'Arcane' are back for Season 2! Hailee Steinfeld returns as Vi, Ella Purnell as Jinx, and the rest of the gang. They did a great job bringing the characters to life in 'Arcane' Season 1. Season 2 is now going to be even more intense. The fight between Piltover and Zaun worsens, and our favorite characters are in big trouble. They'll have to make tough choices and face serious battles. But don't worry, it's not all dark - we'll get some answers about the world of 'Arcane' and meet new faces along the way. And let's be real, the animation is going to be stunning.

How to stream 'Arcane' Season 2?

A still from 'Arcane' Season 2 (@netflix)

'Arcane' Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from November 2024. Don't have a Netflix subscription? Access to the film requires a Netflix membership, available starting from $6.99/month for the standard plan with ads.

The standard plan without ads is priced at $15.49/month, while the Premium plan costs $22.99/month.

'Arcane' Season 2 trailer