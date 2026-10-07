‘The Hunting Wives’ gets major Netflix update as fans await Sophie and Margo’s return

Sophie and Margo begin Season 2 estranged, but old secrets and new enemies force them back into each other’s lives.

Maple Brook is not running out of secrets anytime soon. Netflix has renewed ‘The Hunting Wives’ for Season 3 before Sophie and Margo return for their next round of trouble. The announcement gives the thriller a future beyond its upcoming second season. Creator Rebecca Cutter has accompanied the news with a promise that suggests the women’s problems are far from over.

The renewal was announced on October 7, with Season 2 set to premiere on Thursday, November 26. Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, and casting is already underway. Details about the new season, including its release date and cast, have not yet been announced. For now, Cutter’s statement offers the first tease of what viewers can expect after the upcoming season.

“I’m so stoked to be heading back to Maple Brook, and I promise that once you’ve finished Season 2, you’ll be desperate to see what happens next,” Cutter said in the renewal announcement. “Buckle up, because Season 3 will be even more scandalous and twisted.” Her comments put the focus on where Season 2 will leave the story. However, details about how that chapter connects to the third season remain under wraps.

Before that, Brittany Snow’s Sophie O’Neil and Malin Åkerman’s Margo Banks have their own unfinished business. Season 2 will move beyond the events of May Cobb’s novel, which provided the basis for the series. The official synopsis reads: “Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?” The synopsis puts their reunion at the center of the upcoming season, even as other threats enter the picture.

Brittany Snow (L) and Malin Åkerman (R) as Sophie and Margo in ‘The Hunting Wives’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Snow and Åkerman lead an ensemble that also includes Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit, Karen Rodriguez, and Hunter Emery. John Stamos and Angel Reese are also part of the upcoming season’s cast. Those names are part of the announced Season 2 ensemble, while Season 3 casting details are still pending. Cutter continues as showrunner and executive producer, with Cobb and 3 Arts’ Erwin Stoff also serving as executive producers.

The renewal also extends a series that took a different route to Netflix. ‘The Hunting Wives’ was originally commissioned for Starz, with Netflix acquiring its completed first season ahead of its July 2025 debut. Season 1 has since accumulated more than 35 million views. Produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment, the show continues as a Netflix original from Season 2 onward, with another eight episodes now secured beyond its November return.