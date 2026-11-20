Justin Hartley teams up with NBC for new medical drama ‘Dr. Lucia’ with an unexpected twist

The medical drama revolves around Lucia, a first-year resident at a prestigious Phoenix hospital

‘Tracker’ star Justin Hartley has teamed up with NBC for an exciting new project, as per Deadline. His production company, ChangeUp Productions, and NBC are working together on a new medical drama, ‘Dr. Lucia.’ The project is based on the Mexican telenovela ‘Dra. Lucia: Un Don Extraordinario’ from Azteca TV, starring Marimar Vega in the lead role. Davah Avena, known for her work on ‘Firefly Lane’ and ‘Extraordinary Playlist’, will write the upcoming drama and serve as an executive producer. Juliana LaRosa from ChangeUp Productions, as well as Sofia Pernas and Sheree Guitar, will also serve as executive producers.

A still from 'Tracker' featuring Justin Hartley (Image Source: CBS)

The medical drama revolves around Lucia, a first-year resident at a prestigious Phoenix hospital. Her life takes an unexpected turn after a near-death experience. The incident triggers psychic visions, leading her to discover extraordinary new instincts that transform her approach to treating patients. These abilities also bring her closer to becoming the person she has always dreamed of being. However, Lucia soon faces another challenge as her new instincts get more intense. She begins to suspect that her symptoms are linked to a hereditary illness that caused her sister to exhibit troubling behavior. Hartley is not reported to take on a role in the new project yet. Currently, he stars in the CBS hit drama ‘Tracker’ Season 4 and before that, he starred in and directed NBC’s ‘This Is Us.’