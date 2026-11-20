Prime Video’s ‘Invincible’ Season 5 sets release date as first teaser reveals surprise guest

Mark Grayson takes on greater responsibilities as he struggles to protect Earth while navigating the personal toll of being a superhero in Season 5

Prime Video is bringing 'Invincible' back for another round of superhero action, but its latest teaser takes a playful approach to announcing the next chapter. Instead of showing Mark Grayson facing another threat, the preview puts Burger Mart in the spotlight, with Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown) making an unexpected appearance alongside Mark. The next installment of the animated series will premiere on February 17, following the earth-shattering events of the previous season. While the teaser keeps the focus on the fictional restaurant rather than revealing major plot details, its appearance serves as a fun reminder of one of the show's recurring locations.

A still from the 'Invincible' Season 5 teaser (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

The upcoming season will continue to follow Mark's struggle to protect Earth while figuring out what kind of hero he wants to become. According to the official synopsis, he searches for a way to make the world better, even if doing so puts his closest relationships at risk. The description also hints at another difficult moral dilemma for the young superhero. With millions of lives hanging in the balance, Mark must decide how far he is willing to go and whether achieving the right outcome can justify the choices he makes along the way.

The story is based on the comic book series created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, with contributions from Ryan Ottley. Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson, alongside Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson and J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man. The voice cast also features Jonathan Banks, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, Tatiana Maslany, Lee Pace, Aaron Paul, Danai Gurira and Ben Schwartz, among others.

Damien Darkblood in 'Invincible' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Skybound Entertainment's in-house animation studio, Skybound Animation, produces the series. Kirkman, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Catherine Winder, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg serve as executive producers. 'Invincible' has earned three consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its voice casting. Amazon has also reported that Season 4 became the show's most-watched installment to date, giving the upcoming chapter a strong viewership record to build on.