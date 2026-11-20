Where is Caroline Ellison now? ‘Altruists’ subject gets second chance as FTX founder serves 25 years

Netflix series ‘Altruists’ revisits the FTX scandal, but the real-life stories of its two central figures, Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, have taken very different turns

All 8 episodes of ‘The Altruists’ premiered on Netflix on November 19. The series stars Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, and Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX. While the show follows the rise and fall of their companies, the two have experienced very different fates in real life. Bankman-Fried is awaiting action on a petition he filed before the US Supreme Court, while Ellison has found work at a nonprofit.

A still from ‘The Altruists’ (Image Source: Netflix | The Altruists)

Bankman-Fried, now 34 years old, is incarcerated at a minimum-security facility in Lompoc, California. Following his conviction on seven charges in November 2023, he was required to forfeit more than $11 billion in March 2024. During the trial, he admitted some errors during his tenure at FTX, but stated he did not knowingly defraud its clients. In June, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the verdict, deeming the case against him “robust.” He subsequently sought intervention from the Supreme Court, where his petition is listed as pending. An associated clemency request is similarly marked as pending by the US DOJ.

In his petition, Bankman-Fried maintains that the jury heard testimony about the depletion of client funds without being presented with proof of sufficient liquidity to repay them. Additionally, he claims that the forfeiture order would place him in an irreversible state of poverty, breaching the excessive fines clause of the US Constitution. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has lifted sanctions against multiple cryptocurrency entrepreneurs, though he has openly rejected helping Bankman-Fried. Per the prosecution’s case, Bankman-Fried funnelled $8bn out of FTX’s client funds into Alameda, where Ellison assumed the position of Co-CEO in 2021, before taking sole control in 2022.

She accepted a plea deal in December 2022, and testified at Bankman-Fried’s trial that he instructed her to spend FTX’s client money to cover Alameda’s debts. Ellison received a 2-year sentence, a fraction of his 25-year prison term. She began her custodial sentence at the Danbury facility (CT) in November 2024 and was released in January 2026. She has since started working with Manifund, a non-profit dedicated to distributing grants, as per an announcement by one of its founders, Austin Chen, dated September 11. According to Chen, she began on a trial basis on July 13, before taking on a full-time role on August 10. She used the pseudonym ‘Carol’ until her appointment was made public. In the statement, Chen highlighted the importance of giving people a second chance.

A still from ‘The Altruists’ (Image Source: Netflix | The Altruists)

Loosely based on articles published by New York Magazine, ‘The Altruists’ dramatizes certain elements of the couple’s relationship. Graham Moore (‘The Imitation Game’) wrote the series and also serves as the co-showrunner alongside Jacqueline Hoyt. All eight episodes are streaming on Netflix.