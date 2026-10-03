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Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ gets early renewal update

Deborah and her Hillman College classmates have more stories ahead, as Netflix shares an early update on the sequel to the sitcom.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Cornell Young IV as Shaquille Johnson (L), Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne (M) and Alijah Kai as Rashida Duvall (R) in a still from 'A Different World' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)
Cornell Young IV as Shaquille Johnson (L), Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne (M) and Alijah Kai as Rashida Duvall (R) in a still from 'A Different World' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Netflix has renewed ‘A Different World’ for a second season just eight days after the sequel premiered on September 24. According to the streamer’s internal data, the series attracted 4.2 million views and generated 23 million hours of watch time worldwide during its first four days. The new series continues the story of the original NBC sitcom, bringing its legacy to a new generation of viewers. Creator and showrunner Felicia Pride welcomed the early response and said the team looks forward to returning to Hillman College for more stories.

Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne in a still from 'A Different World'
Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne in a still from 'A Different World' — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The Netflix sequel follows Deborah (Maleah Joi Moon), as she begins college at Hillman, a historically Black college. She is the youngest child of Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne, characters originally played by Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison. The series explores college friendships, romance, personal growth, and the challenges of finding a community. It also highlights the culture and traditions of historically Black colleges and universities, which were central to the original sitcom. Pride said she grew up watching the original show and wanted the sequel to retain its warmth, sense of community and political consciousness while reflecting the experiences of a new generation.

Pride said the audience’s response validated the team’s work and expressed excitement about developing more stories set at Hillman. “I am thrilled for our brilliant cast and our hard-working crew,” she said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Debbie Allen, who directed and executive produced the original series, also welcomed the response. She praised the sequel by saying, “‘A Different World’ brought something everybody needed: joy, romance, relevance, authenticity, and heart.” Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s vice president of comedy series, said, “We are so excited to see how audiences around the world have embraced the next chapter of this beloved series. We believed in this incredible team from day one, and can’t wait to see what unfolds next year at Hillman College.”

Cornell Young IV as Shaquille Johnson and Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne in a still from 'A Different World'
Cornell Young IV as Shaquille Johnson and Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne in a still from 'A Different World' — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The ensemble also includes Alijah Kai, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, Kennedi Reece, Chibuikem Uche and Cree Summer. Darryl M. Bell returns as another cast member from the original sitcom. The first season also featured guest appearances from several actors associated with the original show. These included Jada Pinkett Smith, Glynn Turman, Joe Morton, Jenifer Lewis, Karen Malina White, Ajai Sanders and Charnele Brown. Pride executive produces it alongside Allen, Tom Werner, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Mandy Summers. The creative team brings together figures associated with the original sitcom and new contributors to continue the franchise. Season 2 will follow Deborah and her classmates into their sophomore year. Netflix has not announced a release date or provided further details about the upcoming episodes.

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