Is Wes dead? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ leaves fans with a major cliffhanger ahead of its winter break

Trevor Jackson's return to Grey Sloan takes an unexpected turn in the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 fall finale, leaving his health in question

Wes Bryant (Trevor Jackson) came back to Grey Sloan after his 28-day quarantine following a measles infection. In the closing moments of the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fall finale, Wes suddenly falls to the ground. The Season 23 episode, titled ‘Till I Collapse,’ ends with him informing those around him that he can’t feel his legs. However, the episode does not explain what caused this.

A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

Grey Sloan sees an influx of patients after another facility closes its doors. Over the course of the day, Wes cares for a post-surgical transfer from this other facility. Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Wes try to move the patient to a private room, but Seth (James Wolk), backed by Catherine (Debbie Allen), does not allow it. The man passes away as a result of delayed treatment, and this weighs heavily on Wes.

His emotional state is further affected by his decision to end his relationship with Simone (Alexis Floyd) earlier in the episode. In the preceding episode, Simone confessed to sleeping with Lucas (Niko Terho), whom she asked to move back in without consulting Wes. Dani learns the truth from Simone and tells her to keep fighting for him. Later, a patient’s brain swells while Ben Warren is out of the room, and Simone performs her first emergency craniectomy to reduce the pressure. She tells Wes that she’s never felt more alive than when she performed that surgery. She suggests that they focus on their jobs rather than their relationship, and Wes collapses shortly afterward.

In Episode 5, Simone and Wes cared for an unvaccinated patient who had contracted measles. During this encounter, Wes revealed that he was also unvaccinated because of his CVID. Simone was unaware of this up to this point. Common Variable Immunodeficiency is a relatively well-documented condition. Research indicates that individuals with this deficiency can suffer from adverse effects from certain pathogens, including measles. However, the episode does not explore whether the condition or his recent infection is connected to Wes' inability to feel his legs, leaving the development unresolved.

A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

Jackson made his debut in the final two episodes of Season 21, before being elevated to series regular for Season 22. The fall finale is the sixth episode of Season 23 and the show's final installment of 2026. The series will return after a seven-week break, with Season 23 scheduled to resume on Thursday, January 7, 2027, at 10 p.m. on ABC.