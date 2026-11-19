‘The Gilded Age’ renewed for Season 5 after record-breaking Season 4

'The Gilded Age' is enjoying its strongest season yet, with viewership nearly 20% higher than the previous instalment

HBO has officially renewed 'The Gilded Age' for Season 5, giving its period drama another chapter as its latest run continues to attract more viewers than any previous season. The announcement comes amid a steady rise in audience numbers, with Season 4 now tracking as the show's strongest-performing instalment. The renewal also arrives while new episodes of Season 4 are still airing, making the decision an early vote of confidence in Julian Fellowes’ lavish portrait of New York high society.

Morgan Spector arrives at HBO's 'The Gilded Age season four premiere at 787 Seventh Avenue on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, in New York. (Image Source: Andy Kropa | Invision | AP)

Season 4 has been building momentum since its premiere on November 1. According to Deadline, HBO has reported that Episode 3 reached a season high of 4.3 million U.S. cross-platform viewers within three days of its release. Across the season, episodes are averaging 5.9 million viewers and counting.

That figure puts the current run nearly 20% ahead of Season 3, with HBO describing it as the series' best-performing season so far. Season 4's premiere attracted nearly 4 million viewers in its first three days, a 25% increase over the Season 3 premiere, which drew 3.2 million in the same period.

Francesca Orsi, HBO's President of Drama Series and Films, credited Fellowes and the cast for keeping the series relevant and bringing an expanding audience back each week. She also teased that Season 5 will return to 61st Street, with the Russells, van Rhijns and Kirklands continuing to face the consequences of their ambitions.

Louisa Jacobson arrives at HBO's 'The Gilded Age' season four premiere at 787 Seventh Avenue on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, in New York. (Image Source: Andy Kropa | Invision | AP)

Universal Television President Erin Underhill echoed that enthusiasm, praising the cast, writers and creative team for making the show's world feel both timeless and relevant. She added that the team is looking forward to showing audiences what comes next.

HBO has not shared a premiere date or detailed plot for the fifth season yet. However, Orsi's comments suggest that the next chapter will continue following the established families while widening the show's world and raising the stakes for its characters.