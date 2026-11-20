‘MobLand’ Season 3 gets major filming update as Helen Mirren confirms production start

The Season 2 finale is out, and the cast is already gearing up for another round of the Harrigan family saga

For the fans eagerly waiting for the upcoming ‘MobLand’ Season 3, there’s a latest update regarding the production. Earlier, in September, the second season premiered, and its final episode was released today, November 20, 2026. With that, Helen Mirren (who plays Maeve Harrigan), while on the red carpet for her new film, ‘A Talent for Murder,’ talked about the already confirmed season 3 of the show. During her recent interview with the Radio Times, the actress revealed, “We’re starting work on a third season. We start next week.” However, she didn’t reveal anything more, noting, “I’m not going to tell you any of that.”

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan in ‘MobLand’ Season 2 (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo By: Luke Varley)

Before this update, in an earlier interview with ScreenRant, Pierce Brosnan (who plays Conrad Harrigan) also said filming for the third season would start in November. As for Mirren, she was asked about what her ’ MobLand ’ character Maeve would say to her ‘A Talent for Murder’ character Highsmith. She responded, “That would be a great confrontation.” She added, “What a great idea. They would absolutely hate each other, I suspect, but also have a huge sneaking respect for each other, because I think both of them would know that neither of them are going to win in that confrontation. It’s going to be an impasse completely.”

A still of Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy in 'MobLand' (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)

Along with Mirren and Brosnan, ‘MobLand’ features, Paddy Considine (as Kevin Harrigan), Joanne Froggatt (as Jan Da Souza), Lara Pulver (as Bella Harrigan), Anson Boon (as Eddie Harrigan), Mandeep Dhillon (as Seraphina Harrigan), Ophelia Lovibond (as Kavanagh), Janet McTeer (as Kat McAllister), Jasmine Jobson (as Zosia), Teddie Allen (as Gina Da Souza), Emmett J Scanlan (as Paul), Johnny Flynn (as Frankie Cooper), and Toby Jones (as Colin Tattersal).