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‘Tracker’ welcomes popular ‘TVD’ alum in its upcoming season

‘Tracker’, starring Justin Hartley, returns for Season 4 on October 4, 9:30/8:30c, only on CBS
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
(L) A still from TVD; (R) A still from 'Tracker' (Cover Image Source: (L) CW | Photo by Tina Rowden; (R) CBS | Photo by Tyler Golden)
(L) A still from TVD; (R) A still from 'Tracker' (Cover Image Source: (L) CW | Photo by Tina Rowden; (R) CBS | Photo by Tyler Golden)

'Tracker' has tapped in 'The Vampire Diaries' alum Michael Malarkey in a recurring role. The actor will play Adam in the action procedural drama, according to TV Insider. CBS released the casting update during press day for its fall lineup. "Disarmingly handsome, intelligent, and sophisticated, but with a bit of a bad-boy undercurrent, Adam works as a private investigator for high-end law firms. He runs into Reenie (Fiona Rene), an old friend he hasn't seen in years, and their familiar banter brings questions about their history and possible future," his official character description read. Adam's association with Reenie may play out in his storylines. 

A still of Enzo from TVD
A still of Enzo from TVD — (Image Source: CBS)

Adam might be a love interest for Reenie, who to date has not had a good run in the romance department. She and Colter (Justin Hartley) once had feelings for each other, but now they have settled into a friendly dynamic. Her relationship with Elliot (Michael Rady) also did not go anywhere. Even if Adam and Reenie get into a new relationship, it will not be smooth sailing, as implied by the phrase "bit of a bad-boy undercurrent."

Fiona Rene seen as Reenie Greene in Tracker Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @trackercbs)
A still of Reenie Greene in Tracker Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @trackercbs)

The announcement aligns with what Hartley said previously about Reenie. The series star hinted that the upcoming season will look more into the attorney's history. "I guess she's finding a new office. I guess she wants a new office across town or something, and she's struggling to find it," the actor shared. "[We're also] diving into her personal life a little bit. I hope a little bit more even. I'd like to find a little bit more about her backstory and things like that. So hopefully they'll go there a little bit more, too, in the writers' room."

Justin Hartley seen as Colter Shaw in the CBS drama series 'Tracker' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @justinhartley)
A still of Colter Shaw in the CBS drama series 'Tracker' (Image Source: Instagram | @justinhartley)

Earlier this month, Sarah Jane Morris was also announced as a guest star for the upcoming season, as reported by Bleeding Cool. She will play Leanne, a mother who hikes along the Pacific Crest Trail with her daughter Kayla to honor her husband's memory. During the hike, she is knocked unconscious by an assailant. The premiere episode of Season 4 will be titled 'Safe Harbor,' penned by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell, and directed by Joel Novoa. "Colter's search for a teenage boy's missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles," the episode's synopsis read. 'Tracker' returns for its Season 4 on October 4, 9:30/8:30c, only on CBS.

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