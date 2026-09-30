Netflix drops major update for ‘Wednesday’ Season 3

All seasons of ‘Wednesday’, starring Jenna Ortega, are currently streaming on Netflix

'Wednesday' is one of Netflix's biggest successes in years. The first season remains the streamer's highest-viewed English show, with 252 million views and 1.7 billion hours viewed, according to Forbes. Season 2 was also a hit with 119 million views and 928 million hours viewed. Fans are now waiting with bated breath for Season 3, which will feature Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and her classmates as seniors of Nevermore Academy. Based on updates from several castmates, filming will finish sometime in mid-October. This assumption aligns with Jenna Ortega's commitment to 'Nasty,' with Rose Byrne. According to Variety, she is set to begin filming the movie in the fall.

A still of Wednesday and Enid from Netflix's supernatural drama series 'Wednesday' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Helen Sloan)

If the speculation is true, then Season 3 should be out on Netflix sometime in June 2027. This assumption is based on Season 2's schedule, as it was wrapped up around early December 2024 and released on August 6, 2025. This suggests post-production takes around eight months. If Netflix releases a third season in June 2027, then the gap between the second and third season will be 1 year and 9 months, much smaller than the 2-year, 8-month gap between the first two seasons. This change could be due to the disappointing drop in viewership several Netflix shows are experiencing between seasons. It is believed the massive gap between seasons causes shows to lose viewers. 'Wednesday' showcased a similar drop.

A still of the Addams family from 'Wednesday' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Helen Sloan)

No matter when Season 3 arrives, fans will hopefully see some amazing storylines unfold. "Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of 'Wednesday' we possibly can," shared co-creator and showrunner Alfred Gough to Netflix. "We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday." Miles Millar, who also serves as a showrunner, teased more Addams family members and secrets in the third season.

Also, Ortega dropped some hints about the upcoming season in her Esquire interview. "This season, especially because the kids are seniors in high school now, we're dealing with more confrontational feelings regarding family and what it means to be an adult and what you see for your life," she shared. "It's not really until you get to the precipice of adulthood that you start to realize, Oh, God, well, maybe I've got to have a plan." The team has been shooting since the beginning of this year, with cameras rolling near Dublin and France. All episodes of 'Wednesday' are currently streaming on Netflix.