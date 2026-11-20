Did Athena die? ‘9-1-1’ Season 10 Episode 6 ending explained as FBI investigates Ben Hooks' murder

Hooks was stabbed to death during private yard time, prompting the FBI to investigate anyone who may have had a motive

In Season 9 of ‘9-1-1,’ Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) was shot, placed in a medically induced coma, and locked down at the hospital. She finishes the Season 10 fall finale, ‘Et Tu?’, collapsing on the ground following an interrogation by the FBI regarding the murder of Det. Ben Hooks (Josh Stamberg). The episode ends without revealing whether Athena has died or if she will recover. The incident occurs in the final moments of Episode 6. After an FBI agent (Breeda Wool) shows Athena the image of a prisoner, she becomes disoriented and stops cooperating. Her lawyer immediately assumes that she’s suffering a cardiac arrest, as he frantically calls for someone to dial 9-1-1.

A still from ‘9-1-1’ (Image Source: Instagram | @911onabc)

As per TVLine (referencing IMDb), the prisoner is identified as Kent Miller, portrayed by Maurice Johnson. He is a new face to ‘9-1-1’ fans, and his connection to Athena remains unclear. Presumably, the FBI thinks they’re related, judging by Athena's reaction to the photograph. Earlier in the episode, Athena learns about Hooks’ death from Marcus (David Ramsey). Hooks was stabbed to death in a prison during private yard time, which means the killer had someone on the inside. The FBI is also investigating everyone's possible motives, prompting Marcus to advise Athena to find a good lawyer.

Ben Hooks, an LAPD major crimes detective, was introduced in Season 9 and quickly became Athena’s nemesis. He manipulated Athena into participating in the SWAT raid on Nikolay Caster’s (Piotr Adamczyk) home. Turns out, Hooks was working for Caster, and he took out the latter before shooting Athena in the April 30 episode. She subsequently went into a medically induced coma. A few days after she was admitted, the detective used his badge to get into her hospital room and attempted to finish the job. However, police took him into custody after Athena woke up and grabbed his hand in the May 7 finale. Since then, Athena has progressed through the ranks to become a detective and spent much of Season 10 partnering with Newell (Rick Otto).

A still from ‘9-1-1’ (Image Source: Instagram | @911onabc)

The show has previously seen one of its central figures meet their end. Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash, the Captain of the 118 and Athena’s husband, was killed in Season 8, and she has remained a regular ever since. ‘Et Tu?’ marked the conclusion of the sixth episode of the current season, which commenced back in mid-October. Fans should expect a 7-week hiatus before the next installment on January 7 (8/7c, ABC).