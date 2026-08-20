‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 finally sets release date as Sophie and Margo face new foes

Sophie and Margo begin the new chapter at odds before old secrets and new foes pull them into the same dangerous game.

Netflix is bringing Sophie O’Neil and Margo Banks back into each other’s orbit in ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2. The streamer has set the show’s return and released the first images from its eight-episode follow-up. Although the women begin the season divided, the photos already place Brittany Snow’s Sophie and Malin Åkerman’s Margo side by side. The images keep their relationship at the center of the show’s return.

All eight episodes of ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on November 26. The Thanksgiving Day premiere means viewers can watch the full season at once. The first-look images show Sophie both alone and with Margo, as well as opposite her husband, Graham, played by Evan Jonigkeit. Another photo introduces John Stamos as Chase Brylan alongside George Ferrier’s Brad.

The Hunting Wives. Malin Akerman as Margo, Brittany Snow as Sophie in episode 201 of The Hunting Wives. (Image source: Netflix)

Netflix’s Season 2 logline reads, “At the start of Season 2, Sophie (Snow) and Margo (Akerman) are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?” The setup also sees Sophie and Margo's complicated relationship at the center of the series after Season 1.

Other photos reveal Dale Dickey as Zelda, Jaime Ray Newman as Callie, Dermot Mulroney as Jed, and Alex FitzAlan as Trout. The cast also includes Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery, Branton Box, Kim Matula, Cam Gigandet, and Angel Reese.

The Hunting Wives. (L to R) Evan Jonigkeit as Graham, Brittany Snow as Sophie in episode 201 of The Hunting Wives. (Image source: Netflix)

Rebecca Cutter developed the series from May Cobb’s novel and returns as writer, showrunner and executive producer. Erwin Stoff and Cobb also serve as executive producers, with Lionsgate Television serving as the studio. The announcement follows a June interview with Snow, Åkerman, and Newman, who told Deadline that viewers should expect the series to push further in Season 2.

“We can’t give away too much ’cause we don’t want to take away the surprise element for y’all, but you won’t be disappointed, I’ll tell you that much,” Åkerman said. “There’s a lot more of everything.” Snow added, “If anything, everyone is going to be like, ‘Wait, they went where? They did what?'” Asked whether the explicit scenes would continue, Newman replied, “Naughtiness? More!” Snow then made the promise clear that “There’s definitely not less.”