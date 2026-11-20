Does Jan die? ‘MobLand’ Season 2 ending explained as a deadly plot goes horribly wrong

Harry outsmarts Kat and saves the Harrigans, but Eddie’s botched bombing leaves Jan’s fate uncertain in the dramatic ‘MobLand’ Season 2 finale

At the end of ‘MobLand’ Season 2, Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) walks away a winner, but at a high cost. It is only through the prolonged struggle to keep the Harrigans safe from the authorities and enemies that Harry can finally take down Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer) and Frankie Cooper (Johnny Flynn). Harry thinks he has earned himself a time out with the family until the ground shakes with a powerful explosion. The series ends with the episode ‘The Queen Is Dead,’ raising the heartbreaking possibility of Jan’s death.

Stills from ‘Mobland’ (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)

Colin Tattersall’s (Paddy Considine) investigation soon causes the Harrigans a great deal of trouble. Their homes are searched, their bank accounts frozen, and they are accused of working with international terror groups. Out of options, the entire clan heads to a safe house. It’s not all peace there. Kevin and Bella keep fighting each other, while Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) finds his mental health rapidly deteriorating. Eventually, Seraphina (Kirsty Mitchell) comes clean that she has the diamonds of Charlton, valued at more than €10 million. And they decide to use them to get Kat to help.

Kat agrees, only to find out that Harry has set her up. By ensuring the diplomat who transports the diamonds leaves certain documents, Harry can frame Kat for links to a terrorist group. In addition, he includes Donnie’s decapitated body in the diamond shipment, creating yet further leverage over Kat. On the other hand, Frankie discovers the location of the Harrigan safehouse and instructs his team to raid it. Harry, aided by Paul and Zosia, waits for Frankie’s team and takes them prisoner. He wounds Frankie in the leg and allows Maeve to take him to the Cotswolds to be interrogated. Harry then lays the cards on the table for Kat. She relents and steps down as US Ambassador. The probe into the Harrigans is dropped, allowing the family to relax slightly.

Having successfully removed these dangers, Harry requests a 7-day leave from Conrad to be with Jan (Joanne Froggatt) and Gina (Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen). He longs to enjoy a holiday with his close family. That said, Eddie (Anson Boon) continues to seek Harry’s downfall. He has received instructions from Maeve to kill him and has repeatedly asked Paul to supply him with Semtex explosives. Only when Eddie hints that he knows of Paul’s past transgression does he agree.

A still from ‘Mobland’ (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)

Eddie succeeds in rigging Harry’s car, but before he can set off the device, he receives a call from Mad Dog demanding retribution for the killing of Medusa. Panicked, he drops the remote control, which initiates the blast. Unfortunately, Jan has made it back to the car and has gotten inside when it blows up. Harry and Gina stand frozen in horror as the car blows up. The ending very strongly implies that Jan is dead, though nobody confirms it, and the audience does not see her dead body. Gina makes it out alive, but Harry’s dream of a quiet holiday with his family is gone. It appears Jan wanted to leave the Harrigans and build a fresh life for herself. Tragically, she is a victim of Harry’s world. When the full extent of Eddie’s actions becomes known to Harry, we expect further repercussions. Paramount+ officially renewed ‘MobLand’ for Season 3.