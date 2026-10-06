‘Chicago Fire’ star joins a dangerous hunt in Emelia Hartford’s new racing movie ‘Streets’

‘Streets’ follows an East LA street racing crew caught in a dangerous hunt across Southern California.

A ‘Chicago Fire’ actor is joining Emelia Hartford’s ‘Streets’ as the racing movie builds its ensemble. The project from Ali Afshar’s ESX Entertainment and Warner Bros.’ CrewHQ draws inspiration from the disappearance of a rare Bugatti. According to Deadline, Dermot Mulroney has signed on to play Gordon opposite Hartford, who also co-wrote and produces the film. Further details about his character have not been disclosed.

The mystery behind ‘Streets’ centers on Jean Bugatti’s personal Type 57S Atlantic, which disappeared in 1939. Deadline describes the missing vehicle as a classic car valued at more than $100 million. The film’s logline reads: “‘Streets’ follows an East LA street racing crew thrust into a dangerous, high-stakes hunt across Southern California, where every turn presents a new clue and a potential disaster.” The project uses that real automotive mystery as the inspiration for its racing story.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: Actor Dermot Mulroney attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "When I'm, Ready" event. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

Hartford created the film’s world and wrote the screenplay with Shaun Paul Piccinino. Piccinino, whose directing credits include ‘Lady Driver,’ is also directing ‘Streets.’ Hartford is producing through her new company, Running Lean Productions, while taking the starring role. Other cast members include Cody Christian, Jearnest Corchado, Ryder Franco, John Marshall Jones, Harry Jarvis, Spencer Belko and Struggle Jennings.

The production received a California Film & Television Tax Credit and is filming on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank. It also serves as a launchpad for workforce development through Warner Bros. Studios’ CrewHQ. That initiative provides training and mentorship for people entering film and television crew jobs in California. The casting announcement does not include a release date for ‘Streets.’

Dermot Mulroney in 'Chicago Fire' ( Image Source: One Chicago | YouTube)

The film update comes as Mulroney prepares to leave ‘Chicago Fire’ after two seasons as Battalion Chief Dom Pascal. He joined in Season 13, taking over at Firehouse 51 after Eamonn Walker’s Wallace Boden stepped away from the chief’s position. Mulroney took a hiatus during Season 14 before returning for its finale. Pascal will be written out in the Season 15 premiere, airing October 7 at 9 pm ET on NBC.

Mulroney also has several other projects ahead, including Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives,’ where he returns as Jed Banks opposite Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow. He will appear alongside John Travolta and Mandy Patinkin in Roland Joffé’s ‘November 1963.’ He is also set to reprise Everett Stone in Searchlight’s ‘The Family Stone.’