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‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 sets release date as new trailer puts the firm’s future on the line

Carrington eyes a takeover of Grant, Ronson & Greene as new alliances form and a revelation threatens the firm.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Kim Kardashian in the ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)
Kim Kardashian in the ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

Glenn Close’s Dina Standish has a response when Sarah Paulson’s Carrington Lane takes a swipe at her: a slap across the face. That confrontation is among the moments in the new ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 trailer. Carrington also teases a takeover of Grant, Ronson & Greene. Alongside the footage, Hulu has confirmed when the lawyers will return.

‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 premieres Wednesday, November 4, with three episodes available at launch. New episodes will arrive each Wednesday afterward. The series will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the US, with Disney+ carrying the season internationally.

The threat to the firm runs through the season’s official synopsis: “The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.” The trailer places Carrington’s takeover ambitions alongside confrontations among the women. It also features wine, a shared private-jet trip, and turbulence that interrupts their time in the air.

The lawyers reunite in a scene from the ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)
The lawyers reunite in a scene from the ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

Allura Grant sets up a female divorce attorney firm with Liberty Ronson and Emerald Greene. The three left a male-dominated practice to establish their own divorce law firm with Dina’s support. Their work puts them in the middle of clients’ breakups while their own relationships complicate matters. Allura’s husband, NFL player Chase Munroe, is also involved with the firm’s assistant, Milan, adding another conflict within the group.

Milan’s career gets a mention in the trailer when Allura asks whether she has passed the California bar. Teyana Taylor’s character answers, “Guilty as charged,” before Allura says, “I didn’t pass on my first try.” Elsewhere, Dina sets out her position, saying, “We are women of law and order. Never forget that.” Those exchanges sit alongside the clashes previewed between Dina and Carrington as the firm faces its next crisis.

Sarah Paulson in the ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)
Sarah Paulson in the ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

Kardashian, Watts, Nash-Betts, Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Paulson, and Close return for Season 2. Cauã Reymond joins them as a new series regular. The newly announced guest stars include Denise Richards, Jaime Pressly, Margo Martindale, Dorinda Medley, and Noah Fearnley. Previously announced guests include Nyle DiMarco, Lady Bunny, Olivia Lux, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Jewels Sparkles, Bob the Drag Queen, Daya Betty, and Monét X Change.

Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken created ‘All’s Fair.’ The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Murphy and Baken serve as executive producers alongside Kardashian and several of her returning co-stars. The three-episode launch will begin the firm’s next round of cases, rivalries, and internal conflicts.

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