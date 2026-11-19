‘Off Campus’ star explains unexpected Season 2 exit despite plans to bring him back

This ‘Off Campus’ star reveals why his planned Season 2 return fell through, leaving questions about Allie and Dean’s story and his future.

Allie and Dean are up next on ‘Off Campus,’ but their love story is already taking a detour from the book. Season 2 follows the pair as the Prime Video series takes on Elle Kennedy’s ‘The Score.’ Riley Davis, who plays Allie’s on-off boyfriend Sean, won’t be back for it. That wasn’t always the plan, and the actor has now shared what happened.

Davis spoke exclusively to People at the New York City premiere of his film ‘November 1963.’ He explained, “There was a plan for some Sean in season 2, and we just had a bit of a scheduling thing on my side and a bit on their side.” He added, “So we’ll see what happens down the line.” For now, he hasn’t confirmed when, or if, Sean will return.

Prime Video had already hinted his absence. Allie ended her relationship with Sean in Season 1 Episode 4 after realizing they wanted different things. She started sleeping with Dean soon after, although the new arrangement didn’t stay hidden from Sean for long. He showed up at her dorm in Episode 6, just after Dean had left.

Book readers know Sean has more to do after the breakup, which is why his absence stands out. In ‘The Score’ (book spoilers ahead), he confronts Allie at her dorm after finding out about Dean. Allie and Dean are still seeing each other in secret at this point. Garrett steps in and gets Sean out, leaving Allie to ask Hannah to call Dean. That’s the book’s “Call Dean” scene, a moment that helps Allie and Dean stop keeping things casual and decide to be together.

Stephen Kalyn seen as Dean Di Laurentis and Mika Abdalla seen as Allie Hayes in 'Off Campus' (Image Source: Prime Video)

The show hasn’t revealed what it will do with that scene without Sean. Mika Abdalla, who plays Allie, was keen to see it included when Swooon spoke to her in April. “I think the most iconic one is the ‘Call Dean’ scene. I think that just has to be in there,” she said. Her comments, however, weren’t confirmation that the scene had been filmed.

Davis, for his part, is still cheering on the cast. “That whole cast, the crew, they’re such rock stars. It’s gonna be a banger,” he told People. Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn return as Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis, with their story taking the lead this time. ‘Off Campus’ Season 2 premieres April 28, 2027, on Prime Video.