Are Marissa and Adam still together? Trouble in paradise for ‘Married at First Sight 20’ couple

At the reunion, Marissa reflected on Adam DMing fellow cast member Tori on Hinge.

Since the ‘Married at First Sight’ 20 reunion aired, fans witnessed even more drama unfolding among the cast members. The reality show featured couples including Courteney-Nick, BelleJolie-Mecca, Cameron-Michelle, Caitlin-Devin, Tori-Felipe, Nikki-Shawn, Marissa-Adam, and more. During the Peacock show’s reunion, fans saw things getting heated between Marissa and Adam. Marissa shared that she was single and still believed in love, even though she was no longer with Adam. As for Adam, he introduced his girlfriend, who was among the audience, to fellow cast members. Marissa also reflected on her relationship with Adam and shared his behavior since the two broke up.

A still from ‘Married at First Sight’ 20 Reunion featuring Marissa (Image Source: Peacock)

Listening to her, fellow cast member Felipe, who is also friends with Adam, noted that, “Adam and I have become good friends; I think he’s a really cool dude.” However, what Marissa shared next shocked everyone. She told Felipe, “Did he (Adam) tell you he also DMed Tori on Hinge?” Tori was Felipe’s partner. Everyone gasped at the revelation about Adam’s behavior. He said he was only sending Tori a friendly message. “I’m literally friends with Felipe; I was just saying hi,” he said. Tori shared that she deleted his message without responding.

A still from ‘Married at First Sight’ 20 Reunion featuring Tori (Image Source: Peacock)

Since the revelations about Adam’s behavior were shared at the reunion, Marissa recently attended the ‘What’s the Reality?’ podcast. US Weekly shared an exclusive sneak peek from the podcast’s September 2 episode. It mentioned Marissa opening up about another DM from Adam, which was less than an hour after the ‘Married at First Sight’ cast members filmed their Decision Day. It was the day when Marissa broke up with Adam. “The universe was looking out. I literally couldn’t make this stuff up if I tried,” shared Marissa.

A still from ‘Married at First Sight’ 20 Reunion featuring Adam (Image Source: Peacock)

Further, Marissa recalled the event and shared, “It was my first night out; first girl I was talking to had DMs from him. I’ve never met this girl before. I would never be in the same room as her before. It was a random friend group overlap for a pregame.” She continued, “She had DMs from him from Decision Day. There was a picture of us taken at Decision Day standing face to face at 12:00, and the DM timestamp was 12:39, and there’s him doing his last interview at, like, 1:05.”

Peacock show fans must know that on Decision Day, couples are supposed to decide whether they want to stay with their partner and continue their relationship or get a divorce. It comes after they are ‘Married at First Sight’ and then spend the next eight weeks together. Marissa and Adam agreed that it would be best to go their separate ways. Fans can now stream the Peacock show’s finale and reunion on the platform and witness how things unfolded between the former couple, who are no longer together.