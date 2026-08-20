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Are Devin and Caitlin still together? ‘MAFS’ Season 20 couple’s relationship revealed

Caitlin and Devin’s differences over affection and independence were explored in 'Married at First Sight' as they approached Decision Day.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Caitlin Grimm and Devin Short celebrate after saying "I do" in 'Married at First Sight' Season 20 (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
Caitlin Grimm and Devin Short celebrate after saying "I do" in 'Married at First Sight' Season 20 (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

Caitlin Grimm and Devin Short met at the altar after the 'Married at First Sight' experts paired them for Season 20. Devin, 27, is a professional rugby player, while Caitlin, 28, works in social media marketing and as a spin instructor. Both entered the experiment wanting marriage and a family. They were attracted to each other at their wedding, but differences surfaced during the honeymoon.

Caitlin described herself as a 'black cat' who needed independence and time alone. Devin had more 'golden retriever' energy and wanted frequent affection and time together. The mismatch became clear when Caitlin went to the gym alone despite plans to go with Devin. She also said their connection did not feel easy and felt like the kind of relationship she 'hates.' After returning to Seattle, the pair told expert Dr. Lisa Paz that they would keep working on the marriage.

Devin and Caitlin ended their marriage before Decision Day. The breakup aired in Thursday's episode, with Caitlin ending the relationship shortly before Decision Day. With the Season 20 reunion yet to air, the show has not addressed whether they reconciled after filming. It is scheduled for August 27 on Peacock.

Their marriage had appeared to improve two weeks before Decision Day. Devin said Caitlin had opened up about her past, which helped him understand her, and the couple defended their choice not to become physically intimate. A week later, the issue returned. Devin asked Caitlin for more affection, and she said in a confessional, "At this point, we need to break up or hook up."

Devin Short and Caitlin Grimm attend a group session in 'Married at First Sight' Season 20 (Image Source: Peacock)
Devin Short and Caitlin Grimm attend a group session in 'Married at First Sight' Season 20 (Image Source: Peacock)

The couple's retreat brought their disagreements back to the surface. Devin believed Caitlin was flirting with Mecca Amen and said she spoke to him disrespectfully. Their conversation broke down as they revisited their different expectations about affection and communication. By the end of the episodes, Caitlin chose to end the marriage rather than wait for Decision Day.

The split followed doubts Devin had voiced earlier in the season. At a group dinner, he said he did not feel connected to Caitlin or even feel that they were friends. In a confessional, he said, "If this is how it is, it’s not my ideal marriage… From tonight, she and I should be the ones to break up." He later considered whether they might recover, but the improvement did not last.

Caitlin Grimm and Devin Short walk hand in hand after their wedding ceremony in 'Married at First Sight' Season 20 (Image Source: Peacock)
Caitlin Grimm and Devin Short walk hand in hand after their wedding ceremony in 'Married at First Sight' Season 20 (Image Source: Peacock)

The social-media evidence also suggests that Caitlin and Devin remained apart after filming. They do not follow each other on Instagram. Caitlin shared in January that she had moved to Montana, while Devin's account indicates that he remains based in Seattle. Those clues are not proof of their present status, but there has been no public sign of a reconciliation. The August 27 reunion should provide the first official update on where they stand now.

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