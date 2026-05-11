‘The Valley’ star Lala Kent reveals Mauricio Umansky slid into her DMs amid Kyle Richards’ split

Lala Kent recalled receiving a private message from Umansky, but she chose not to respond while he was going through the split with the ‘RHOBH’ star.

‘The Valley’ star Lala Kent revealed surprising details involving how Mauricio Umansky sent her a private message during his split with ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ (RHOBH) star Kyle Richards. It happened during the May 8 episode of the ‘Untraditionally Lala’ podcast. She was reflecting on ‘RHOBH’ Season 15 reunion part 2 and how things unfolded among the cast members. “I was so surprised to hear that the Potomac Housewives had filmed with Mauricio and I believe Kemo Sabe, and that a lot of them were like, gassing him up, and flirting with him, and talking about how sexy he is,” said Kent. She noted that it was “not cool” for any of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ (RHOP) cast members to behave in such a way with Umansky. It was because there was “unspoken sisterhood” among Bravolebrities. “Even if you’re not on the same show, you just don’t do it,” added Kent.

'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent (Image Source: Instagram | @lalakent)

While discussing the events, the podcast host recalled getting a private message from Umansky. She noted that it was around the time when Umansky and Richards had announced their split. At the time, she had also been reflecting on their split on her podcast. “I don’t know even if I should be sharing this. It happened so long ago,” revealed Kent. “I was talking about Kyle and Mau at this time, and this was like at the height of them not really knowing what they were doing,” she added. Further in her podcast, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star revealed, “But I got a DM from him (Umansky) saying something along the lines of, you know, I talk about him on my podcast, and he would like to grab a coffee.”

A screengrab of Kyle Richards from 'RHOBH' Season 15 reunion preview clip (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

At the time, Kent was unsure of why Umansky wanted to meet her. She did not know whether he wanted to discuss her remarks on his and Richards’ split or something else. However, she ignored the DM and chose to “never open” and respond to it. “I just never opened it or responded. Like, there’s not a chance,” shared Kent. While ‘The Valley’ star chose to ignore Umansky’s DM, longtime fans must remember back when ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 was being aired, Kent, in her podcast, ‘Give Them Lala,’ talked about Umansky and Richards situation. She noted that they were “separated, but not talking about divorce.” At the time, Kent shared, “The way that Mauricio is to her, calling her ‘love bean’ after the tattoo. And he’s like, ‘I hope I can see it often.’ She’s like, ‘Well, you are seeing it now.’ He did something dirty. He has lost his way to her heart. He no longer does it for her. He is iced out.”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky (Image Source: Instagram | (L) @kylerichards18; (R) @mumansky18)

Furthermore, she pointed out Richards and her changed behavior towards conflicts, whether it was a fellow cast member of Umansky. “I don’t think she has ever looked better. And I love that she’s not shying away from conflict. Conflict always used to make her so uncomfortable. There is something empowering about her this season,” added Kent. Apart from that, Kent has shared her thoughts on the former couple throughout her podcast appearances. As of now, Bravo concluded ‘RHOBH’ Season 15 with a three-part reunion, which also had Richards among other housewives. She reflected on how things had been for her since her split from him.