MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Are Felipe and Tori still together? ‘Married at First Sight’ sneak peek raises questions

After Nick and Courteney’s exit, fans are eager to see how things unfold for the remaining couples on Decision Day
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Married at First Sight’ featuring Tori and Felipe (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still from ‘Married at First Sight’ featuring Tori and Felipe (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

‘Married at First Sight’ recently saw Nick and Courteney leaving the experiment. After that, the show revealed an exclusive clip from the upcoming batch of episodes, which will be released on August 20, 2026. The clip featured the remaining couples spending time together at the couples retreat. At night, they played a game of 'Who is most likely to,' which didn't end well for Felipe and Tori. One of the statements was, “Most likely to get caught lying about where they were last night.” In response, the cast members shouted in unison, “Felipe!”

A still from ‘Married at First Sight’ (Image Source: Peacock)
A still from ‘Married at First Sight’ (Image Source: Peacock)

Other statements included “Most likely to put their foot in their mouth” and “Most likely to never be ready for marriage.” The cast’s answer remained the same: “Felipe!” Later, Felipe won the game and was given the trophy. He then gave a speech and said, “Guys, I’ve always been the winner. This right here shows that regardless of all the tough situations that I’m in, regardless of where… how much you guys push me, regardless of, you know, how much I’m put down, at the end of the day, I’m the most likely winner of couples retreat.”

Seeing Felipe enjoying the fact that his name was being called out repeatedly in the game, Tori confessed to the cameras, “I’m for sure trying to have a good face throughout all this. I don’t want to be a downer. I want us to be a team, and I want us to be on the same page. But yet, he’s almost enjoying being deemed a womanizer, as I’m sitting there.” While everyone was still enjoying their drinks and playing, Tori left and went upstairs. The remaining cast members were seen cheering for Felipe to chug his drink from the trophy he had just won.

A still from ‘Married at First Sight’ sneak peek featuring the cast members playing the game (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Married at First Sight’ sneak peek featuring the cast members playing the game (Image Source: Peacock)

Tori told the cameras, “I don’t know what to make of that.” The aftermath of the game raised questions about Felipe and Tori’s relationship. Though the couple is still together on the show, these things may affect their relationship in the next batch of episodes. It will be interesting to see what Tori decides as Decision Day nears. She and Felipe, along with the remaining couples, will have to make important decisions about their relationship and share them with the experts in upcoming episodes. Fans can stream ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 on Peacock.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

How to vote on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21? New voting rule explained
REALITY TV

How to vote on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21? New voting rule explained

There is a brand new way to vote on ‘AGT’ Season 21 this year, and it is not on the app or website
4 minutes ago
Who will go home on ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ tonight? Gray Team faces tough choice in new clip
REALITY TV

Who will go home on ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ tonight? Gray Team faces tough choice in new clip

With Cassidy and Leo as the captains for Team Gray, the two will be facing a difficult choice regarding the upcoming elimination
5 hours ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion may deliver a dramatic breakup announcement
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion may deliver a dramatic breakup announcement

The ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion is set to air on Monday, August 31, on Peacock
1 day ago
Will there be ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 4? Everything to know after dramatic Season 3 finale
REALITY TV

Will there be ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 4? Everything to know after dramatic Season 3 finale

The Season 3 finale ended with Steven McBee Jr. reflecting on wanting to save the farm
1 day ago
Harry Jowsey breaks silence on ‘fake’ wedding rumors after ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ finale
REALITY TV

Harry Jowsey breaks silence on ‘fake’ wedding rumors after ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ finale

Harry Jowsey reflected on how the filming went down on the day of his wedding and why the paperwork was never finalized
1 day ago
‘Big Brother 28’ Week 6 Spoilers: Who won Power of Veto? Time Capsule delivers a twist
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother 28’ Week 6 Spoilers: Who won Power of Veto? Time Capsule delivers a twist

Yash nominates Dee, Angela, and Haley for eviction, but his plans come into danger of falling apart due to Rick Devens’ DPOV
1 day ago
Who went home on ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ tonight? Week 6 results revealed
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who went home on ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ tonight? Week 6 results revealed

After the latest episode's elimination, four dancers made it to the semi-finals and got one step closer to winning the show
1 day ago
‘The Traitors: New Blood’ teases a new twist as 22 civilians enter the castle
REALITY TV

‘The Traitors: New Blood’ teases a new twist as 22 civilians enter the castle

‘The Traitors: New Blood’ trailer introduces 22 civilians to Alan Cumming’s dangerous new game
1 day ago
Witney Carson reveals her ‘DWTS’ Season 35 partner and it's not who you think it is
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Witney Carson reveals her ‘DWTS’ Season 35 partner and it's not who you think it is

‘DWTS’ Season 35 is set to premiere with a two-night kickoff, bringing new celebrity pairings and returning pros to the ballroom.
1 day ago
‘DWTS’ Season 35 may bring 90s pop star to the ballroom as cast rumors grow
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ Season 35 may bring 90s pop star to the ballroom as cast rumors grow

A rumored cast list teased a few renowned personalities expected to join the dance competition’s upcoming season
1 day ago