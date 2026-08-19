Are Felipe and Tori still together? ‘Married at First Sight’ sneak peek raises questions

After Nick and Courteney’s exit, fans are eager to see how things unfold for the remaining couples on Decision Day

‘Married at First Sight’ recently saw Nick and Courteney leaving the experiment. After that, the show revealed an exclusive clip from the upcoming batch of episodes, which will be released on August 20, 2026. The clip featured the remaining couples spending time together at the couples retreat. At night, they played a game of 'Who is most likely to,' which didn't end well for Felipe and Tori. One of the statements was, “Most likely to get caught lying about where they were last night.” In response, the cast members shouted in unison, “Felipe!”

A still from ‘Married at First Sight’ (Image Source: Peacock)

Other statements included “Most likely to put their foot in their mouth” and “Most likely to never be ready for marriage.” The cast’s answer remained the same: “Felipe!” Later, Felipe won the game and was given the trophy. He then gave a speech and said, “Guys, I’ve always been the winner. This right here shows that regardless of all the tough situations that I’m in, regardless of where… how much you guys push me, regardless of, you know, how much I’m put down, at the end of the day, I’m the most likely winner of couples retreat.”

Seeing Felipe enjoying the fact that his name was being called out repeatedly in the game, Tori confessed to the cameras, “I’m for sure trying to have a good face throughout all this. I don’t want to be a downer. I want us to be a team, and I want us to be on the same page. But yet, he’s almost enjoying being deemed a womanizer, as I’m sitting there.” While everyone was still enjoying their drinks and playing, Tori left and went upstairs. The remaining cast members were seen cheering for Felipe to chug his drink from the trophy he had just won.

A still from ‘Married at First Sight’ sneak peek featuring the cast members playing the game (Image Source: Peacock)

Tori told the cameras, “I don’t know what to make of that.” The aftermath of the game raised questions about Felipe and Tori’s relationship. Though the couple is still together on the show, these things may affect their relationship in the next batch of episodes. It will be interesting to see what Tori decides as Decision Day nears. She and Felipe, along with the remaining couples, will have to make important decisions about their relationship and share them with the experts in upcoming episodes. Fans can stream ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 on Peacock.