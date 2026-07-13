Who is Nick Uhlenhuth? Meet ‘Married at First Sight’ contestant who’s already been on three huge reality shows

Nick Uhlenhuth is set to take a chance on love in ‘Married at First Sight’ USA after appearing in three reality shows.

'Married At First Sight' (MAFS) USA Season 20 aired on Sunday and surprised audiences with some of its contestants. One of them is Nick Uhlenhuth, a reality show veteran who wants to tie the knot with 28-year-old program manager Courteney Landis. Nick's casting is surprising, as the Peacock show rarely features contestants from other shows. The only other time this happened was in Season 1 with Jamie Otis, who previously appeared in Season 16 of 'The Bachelor.' Nick has reportedly appeared in three Netflix reality shows, one of which was also a dating reality show. He made his foray into the reality world with 'The Circle' Season 3 in 2021. Thereafter, he appeared in 'Perfect Match' Season 1 and later the survival reality series 'Battle Camp.'

Still of Nick from 'The Circle' (Image Source: Netflix)

On 'The Circle,' Nick was incredibly strategic, which helped him get to fifth place. He portrayed himself as a lacrosse-loving tech guy from Seattle, while keeping his MIT background hidden. During his run on the show, he used his flirty nature to his advantage. His bio also revealed that the contestant considered himself an amateur musician and was obsessed with dogs. In 2023, he featured in 'Perfect Match' and, during the course of the show, paired up with 'The Circle's Savannah Palacio, 'Too Hot to Handle's Izzy Fairthorne, and 'Love Is Blind's Lauren Chamblin. He reached the final with Lauren, but lost to Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati. Nick and Lauren tried to make it work outside, but the connection soon fizzled out. After two years, he returned to the streaming service with 'Battle Camp.' He was eliminated in Episode 9, narrowly missing out on the finale. As per LinkedIn, Nick is currently a Senior Product Manager at Shoot 360 and previously held a position at Microsoft.

Chris Coelen, the founder and CEO of Kinetic, which produces the show, shared they took a chance on Nick due to his connection with Courteney. "When you look at how he and Courteney align, it has nothing to do with any of that (his previous appearances). The way that they match up across so many different qualities is really ideal," he shared with Variety. "I don't even know that we originally went out thinking, 'Let's find somebody from another show.' Those are things that we all talk about, but I think getting to know his family, getting to see the relationship role models around him and the way they talked about him, all of that added up to feeling like he was a really good choice."

However, the couple does not appear in the first episode; they have already been announced as a part of the season by Entertainment Weekly. The photos also reveal that they tied the knot. For those unaware, these contestants are matched by a set of experts on the show. They usually tie the knot at their first meeting, and thereafter the show follows them through their early days, including their honeymoon phase and meeting their extended families. On Decision Day, the couple decides whether they want to stay together or part ways. Nick decided to participate in this experiment because he wants a love like his parents', which has served as both an inspiration and a problem in his pursuit of love. Courteney also wants what her parents have and is willing to risk it all to find it on the show. These common values probably made experts match these Seattle natives. New episodes of 'MAFS' USA will drop next Thursday on Peacock.