Why did 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' end? 'The Voice' coach bids adieu with inspirational message

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' came to an end on Monday, August 31, with incredible performances

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has finally bid adieu to its fans after seven glorious seasons on air. The show premiered in 2019, and over the course of its run, it gave viewers countless memorable moments and thousands of episodes, becoming a beloved favorite among millions. Since its debut, the talk show has been a top performer in daytime television, according to NBC. Hence, it came as a shock for many when Clarkson stepped down from such a successful venture.

The most requested Kellyoke EVER!! 'Golden' from KPop Demon Hunters 💛 pic.twitter.com/jhTYpsD3kv — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) August 31, 2026

On February 2, ‘The Voice’ coach announced on Instagram that she was stepping back for the sake of her children. "This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show," the host said. "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time... you never know where I might show up next," she added. Clarkson and her kids recently suffered a major loss after Brandon Blackstock's death. The talent manager was Clarkson's ex-husband and the father of her children.

Clarkson began her final episode with a heartwarming speech. She called the show going off the air "bittersweet." The singer then shared that for the finale episode she wants to do something they have never done before. “From the very first episode, music has been the cornerstone of this show. We’ve done over 1,000 Kelly-okes, talked to hundreds of guests about songs that inspired their work, and then everyday people who’ve used the power of music to transform their lives and the lives of those in their communities. We even created a segment dedicated to honoring others’ work because I’m a super fan of other artists. ‘Songs & Stories,’ we’ve really enjoyed that; a lot of life heroes I was able to sing with on the show- a blessing. Music is simply the way we connect with everybody, so we hope you’ve enjoyed it,” she shared. Over the years, Clarkson never made her own music the centre of an episode, but during the finale, she said, “Well, guess what? It’s happening right now.”

The singer then went on to perform some of the most popular songs from her catalogue, including 'Since U Been Gone,' 'Sober,' 'Stronger,' and 'Piece by Piece.' Clarkson also sang the song most requested by fans to date and gave a brilliant rendition of 'Golden' from the 'Kpop Demon Hunters' soundtrack. 'The Voice' coach also graced the audience with a performance of her latest single titled 'I’d Be Lyin.'

A still from 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Weiss Eubanks)

Clarkson closed the show with her two kids, River and Remy. She explained that wanting to spend more time with both of them is one of the reasons she is stepping back. “For seven years, I’ve ended each episode by saying, ‘Have a great day, and if it’s not, change it.’ I say that because while we have to accept that life is totally out of our control, each moment, though, truly depends on how we choose to respond or react to it,” she said. “You don’t have to attend the negative party you were invited to, I’ve been told by a therapist, so there you go. And if you remind yourself once a day that you have that choice, you know to respond how you really want to be and who you really are inside, I promise that habit is going to become a part of you, and your life will respond to you in return.” As the credits rolled, Clarkson said to her audience, “Before we turn the page, have a great day, and if it’s not, change it.”