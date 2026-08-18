MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who went home on ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ tonight? Week 6 results revealed

After the latest episode's elimination, four dancers made it to the semi-finals and got one step closer to winning the show
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 6 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 6 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 6 featured Witney Carson as the guest judge, as Nina Mayster, Selena Hamilton, Adele Zaikman, Allen Genkin, and AJ Pritchard took the stage. The episode titled 'But Can You Teach? Coaching Superfans with Witney Carson' also featured Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas as regular judges. After her arrival, Witney introduced the challenge to the contestants as she said, “Now it's time to tackle the most fundamental skill you'll need on Dancing With the Stars.” The task involved teaching a ballroom routine to amateur dancers in two days.

A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 6
A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 6 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

The pairings for the latest episode were chosen randomly. Jeremy Urann was paired with Selena (for a quickstep), Zaira Yzabelle was paired with Allen (for a waltz), Jay Wyson was matched with Nina (for a foxtrot), Anthony Riccardo was paired with Adele (for a tango), and Bailey McKnight was paired with AJ (for a Viennese waltz). While Adele was strict with her student, Selena worked with Jeremy to get the moves right. Nina and Jay took the stage first. Shirley noted that Nina welcomed Jay warmly into the studio, but criticized the footwork. Mark, on the other hand, pointed out the couple’s frame. 

A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 6 (Image Source: Instagram |@ dancingwiththestars)
A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 6 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Adele and Anthony were the next pair to perform. Mark appreciated Adele’s strict teaching style, while Shirley praised the choreography and called their routine “fierce.” However, she expected more fun from their performance. Witney also appreciated Adele’s teaching method and the choreography. AJ and Bailey performed their Viennese waltz next. Witney called it “beautiful” but expected more emotion from AJ. Allen and Zaira were next, and Shirley hailed them, saying, “This is a partnership that’s filled with beauty.” 

A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 6 (Image Source: Instagram |@ dancingwiththestars)
A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 6 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

The last pair was Selena and Jeremy, who performed the quickstep. Jeremy’s energy surely caught Witney’s eye, but she critiqued Selena’s choreography. However, while Mark said it was fun, Shirley believed Selena’s performance couldn’t capture the character of the dance. Later in the episode, the judges announced that two dancers were in danger: Nina and Selena. Before announcing the eliminated contestant, Shirley stated that it had been a difficult decision, as both of them “lacked knowledge.” She then revealed that Nina had been eliminated from the competition. After her elimination, Nina confessed to the cameras, “It sucks. It hurts. I haven’t cried like this in a while. Dancing for 10 years, I didn’t value myself as a dancer, and all of that changed, and I am better than I came in here being. And I know my worth.” The remaining four dancers made it to the ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ semi-finals, which will air next week.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion may deliver a dramatic breakup announcement
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion may deliver a dramatic breakup announcement

The ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion is set to air on Monday, August 31, on Peacock
24 minutes ago
Will there be ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 4? Everything to know after dramatic Season 3 finale
REALITY TV

Will there be ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 4? Everything to know after dramatic Season 3 finale

The Season 3 finale ended with Steven McBee Jr. reflecting on wanting to save the farm
1 hour ago
Harry Jowsey breaks silence on ‘fake’ wedding rumors after ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ finale
REALITY TV

Harry Jowsey breaks silence on ‘fake’ wedding rumors after ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ finale

Harry Jowsey reflected on how the filming went down on the day of his wedding and why the paperwork was never finalized
4 hours ago
‘Big Brother 28’ Week 6 Spoilers: Who won Power of Veto? Time Capsule delivers a twist
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother 28’ Week 6 Spoilers: Who won Power of Veto? Time Capsule delivers a twist

Yash nominates Dee, Angela, and Haley for eviction, but his plans come into danger of falling apart due to Rick Devens’ DPOV
7 hours ago
‘The Traitors: New Blood’ teases a new twist as 22 civilians enter the castle
REALITY TV

‘The Traitors: New Blood’ teases a new twist as 22 civilians enter the castle

‘The Traitors: New Blood’ trailer introduces 22 civilians to Alan Cumming’s dangerous new game
16 hours ago
Witney Carson reveals her ‘DWTS’ Season 35 partner and it's not who you think it is
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Witney Carson reveals her ‘DWTS’ Season 35 partner and it's not who you think it is

‘DWTS’ Season 35 is set to premiere with a two-night kickoff, bringing new celebrity pairings and returning pros to the ballroom.
20 hours ago
‘DWTS’ Season 35 may bring 90s pop star to the ballroom as cast rumors grow
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ Season 35 may bring 90s pop star to the ballroom as cast rumors grow

A rumored cast list teased a few renowned personalities expected to join the dance competition’s upcoming season
23 hours ago
‘DWTS’ may have just cast this beloved TV chef for Season 35
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ may have just cast this beloved TV chef for Season 35

Ciara Miller, Maura Higgins, and more celebrities are set to join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35
1 day ago
Chuk Anyanwu hits back after Taylor Brown trashes his ‘Big Brother 28’ game: ‘When she struggled...’
BIG BROTHER

Chuk Anyanwu hits back after Taylor Brown trashes his ‘Big Brother 28’ game: ‘When she struggled...’

Chuk disputes Taylor’s criticism and explains why he expected the Red Corner alliance to save him.
3 days ago
‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 6 Spoilers: Here’s who won HOH after Chuk's recent eviction
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 6 Spoilers: Here’s who won HOH after Chuk's recent eviction

Since the latest live vote sent Chuk home, housemates and fans have been looking forward to the Week 6 HOH competition
4 days ago