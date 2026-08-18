Who went home on ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ tonight? Week 6 results revealed

After the latest episode's elimination, four dancers made it to the semi-finals and got one step closer to winning the show

‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 6 featured Witney Carson as the guest judge, as Nina Mayster, Selena Hamilton, Adele Zaikman, Allen Genkin, and AJ Pritchard took the stage. The episode titled 'But Can You Teach? Coaching Superfans with Witney Carson' also featured Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas as regular judges. After her arrival, Witney introduced the challenge to the contestants as she said, “Now it's time to tackle the most fundamental skill you'll need on Dancing With the Stars.” The task involved teaching a ballroom routine to amateur dancers in two days.

A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 6 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

The pairings for the latest episode were chosen randomly. Jeremy Urann was paired with Selena (for a quickstep), Zaira Yzabelle was paired with Allen (for a waltz), Jay Wyson was matched with Nina (for a foxtrot), Anthony Riccardo was paired with Adele (for a tango), and Bailey McKnight was paired with AJ (for a Viennese waltz). While Adele was strict with her student, Selena worked with Jeremy to get the moves right. Nina and Jay took the stage first. Shirley noted that Nina welcomed Jay warmly into the studio, but criticized the footwork. Mark, on the other hand, pointed out the couple’s frame.

A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 6 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Adele and Anthony were the next pair to perform. Mark appreciated Adele’s strict teaching style, while Shirley praised the choreography and called their routine “fierce.” However, she expected more fun from their performance. Witney also appreciated Adele’s teaching method and the choreography. AJ and Bailey performed their Viennese waltz next. Witney called it “beautiful” but expected more emotion from AJ. Allen and Zaira were next, and Shirley hailed them, saying, “This is a partnership that’s filled with beauty.”

A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 6 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

The last pair was Selena and Jeremy, who performed the quickstep. Jeremy’s energy surely caught Witney’s eye, but she critiqued Selena’s choreography. However, while Mark said it was fun, Shirley believed Selena’s performance couldn’t capture the character of the dance. Later in the episode, the judges announced that two dancers were in danger: Nina and Selena. Before announcing the eliminated contestant, Shirley stated that it had been a difficult decision, as both of them “lacked knowledge.” She then revealed that Nina had been eliminated from the competition. After her elimination, Nina confessed to the cameras, “It sucks. It hurts. I haven’t cried like this in a while. Dancing for 10 years, I didn’t value myself as a dancer, and all of that changed, and I am better than I came in here being. And I know my worth.” The remaining four dancers made it to the ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ semi-finals, which will air next week.