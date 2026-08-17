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‘DWTS’ Season 35 may bring 90s pop star to the ballroom as cast rumors grow

A rumored cast list teased a few renowned personalities expected to join the dance competition’s upcoming season
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
‘DWTS’ Season 33 judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
‘DWTS’ Season 33 judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

While ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (DWTS) fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season and looking forward to the celebrity-pro pairing reveal, The Sun has shared a few rumored cast members. According to a rumored list, musician Taylor Hanson will join ‘DWTS’ Season 35 as a celebrity contestant. However, there are no rumors about which pro dancer will accompany him throughout the competition. Another rumored cast member is celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis.

A still from
A still featuring Giada De Laurentiis from Giada's Holiday Handbook (Image Source: YouTube | @Food Network)

The 42-year-old musician became a renowned name in the late ‘90s as the lead singer and keyboardist for the pop-rock band Hanson. The bandmates include his brothers, Isaac and Zac. In 1997, the band’s massive hit “MMMBop” became popular globally. The trio is still making music together, and Taylor Hanson is now rumored to be dancing on the ABC competition series. If the rumors become reality, he will compete against renowned television personalities such as Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller, Guillermo Rodriguez, Jackson Olson, and more.

​While the four mentioned are the confirmed celebrity contestants, more are expected to be revealed on August 17 via ‘Good Morning America.’ Fans are eagerly looking forward to the announcement, since Kristyn Burtt (via TikTok) teased that the first celebrity-pro pair will be revealed on August 17. Apart from that, the official announcement, revealing a pro dancer, will be on the ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ finale. The winning dancer will be participating as one of the pro dancers for Season 35.

A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ featuring the contestants (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ featuring the contestants (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Additional remaining cast members and their dance partners will be announced on September 2 via ‘Good Morning America,’ as every year. Only then will viewers learn which rumored contestants will make it to the stage. Ahead of the official announcement, fans can keep up with ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ as it heads toward its finale with the remaining five dancers: Allen Genkin, Selena Hamilton, Nina Mayster, AJ Pritchard, and Adele Zaikman. One of them will win the dance competition and be featured as a pro dancer on ‘DWTS’ Season 35. The upcoming episode will air on August 17, titled ‘But Can You Teach? Coaching Superfans with Witney Carson.’

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