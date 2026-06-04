Who is Kayda Reese Bosse? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 bombshell heats up villa after exploring two connections

Kayda explored her connection with Zach and Bryce before making the ultimate decision to couple up in the villa.

The latest ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 premiere introduced 10 new islanders, who later got coupled up. Things got more interesting with the arrival of two new islanders. One of them was Kayda Reese Bosse. Immediately after entering the villa, she swooped away two male islanders, Zach and Bryce, to explore her connection. According to Kayda’s Peacock profile, she is 22 and hails from New Hampshire. In her introduction, she mentioned, “I’m 10 out of 10; these men are gonna fall to their knees for me.” Referring to her entering the ‘Love Island’ USA villa as a bombshell, she added, “I’m in my player mode. These other girls should definitely watch out. I’m gonna step on toes if I have to.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2 featuring Kayda (Image Source: @Peacock)

During the second episode, she revealed that she worked as a server and also as a model. However, during her modeling days in New York, she felt it was a “fast pace,” which she did not enjoy. The bombshell’s NCSA college recruiting profile revealed more about her sports background: “I’ve been playing basketball since I learned how to walk. My dad taught me everything I know. He played college basketball and still plays. I’m very serious about basketball and academics. As a teammate, I make everyone feel like they belong. I’m a very smiley and happy person, but when it comes to basketball, I always come ready to play.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2 featuring Kayda and Zach on their date (Image Source: @Peacock)

Coming to Kayda’s time on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8, she was sent to spend time with two male islanders on her first day: Bryce and Zach. Before coupling up with a partner, she was given time to explore her connections and get to know fellow islanders better. She was also sent on separate dates with Zach and Bryce to get to know them better. During her date with Zach, she opened up about the places she wanted to visit. “The biggest one…I want to go is Croatia,” she said. She felt comfortable talking and sharing things with him.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2 featuring Zach (Image Source: @Peacock)

Later she spent time with Bryce and the two talked about relationships, friendships, loyalty, and more. When Bryce asked her about her preference for a partner, she responded, “Just darker features, dark hair, dark eyebrows, maybe a little tattoos here and there.” She added that it would be more about the “vibe” and the conversations with a person. At night, Kayda returned with Bryce and Zach, while another bombshell, Gabriel Vasconcelos, also returned with Beatriz and Trinity. Both bombshells were asked to choose a partner to couple up. To reveal a partner of their choice, they were asked to “Lock in your answer with a kiss.” Kayda chose Zach, and Gabriel went with Beatriz. To know more about Kayda and her connection with Zach, fans can stream the latest episodes on Peacock.