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Harry Jowsey breaks silence on ‘fake’ wedding rumors after ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ finale

Harry Jowsey reflected on how the filming went down on the day of his wedding and why the paperwork was never finalized
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ featuring Harry and Amber (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Tudum)
A still from ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ featuring Harry and Amber (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Tudum)

‘Let’s Marry Harry’ star Harry Jowsey broke his silence on rumors surrounding his and Amber’s wedding being fake. He addressed the rumors on TikTok and responded to ongoing speculation about the recently concluded Netflix show, which ended with him choosing Amber Mozo as his wife. While the reality show featured the two tying the knot, rumors have suggested it was a fake marriage. Responding to such rumors, on August 16, Harry noted, “Obviously, because it’s a TV show, (production) said, ‘We can’t submit this until after the reunion.’” He added, “If they submitted it on that day, all the money, all the time, everything they invested in the show would’ve been for nothing because it would have been ruined.” 

A still from ‘Let’s Marry Harry’
A still from ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ featuring Harry Jowsey during the wedding ceremony (Image Source: Netflix | Tudum)

Later in the clip, Harry said his “silly little wombats” needed to listen to why Netflix withheld the paperwork. The 29-year-old reality star said he and Amber had the option to proceed with the ceremony and legalize their marriage. Talking about the upcoming reunion and what fans should expect, Harry added, “You will see once the reunion is done and out there if it gets submitted, or it gets torn up.” Having never married before, Harry pointed out, “I’ve never been married before. I don’t know how a wedding works, I don’t know the order of things, I don’t know s**t.”

​Recalling the filming of the show and how things turned out, he reflected on the events and how it all worked out. Further, he shared, “But on the day of the wedding, you show up, say ‘I do,’ have a little smooch, get the hell out of there, go on a honeymoon. But this is how it went down...” Harry also recalled how his day started. He greeted his friends and family and went ahead with the ceremony. Later, the production “told me and Amber back up to the house” to make things official with the paperwork.

‘Let’s Marry Harry’
Harry Jowsey from ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ (Image Source: Netflix | Tudum)

However, since they were on a TV show, the production told him they could not submit it “until after the reunion.” Because if they had, “It would have been ruined and you guys wouldn’t watch the show.” That’s why, to “save the whole experience,” the production “held onto the paperwork.” As he stated, more will be revealed during the reunion; fans will know more then. ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ reunion will air on Wednesday, August 26 on Netflix.

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