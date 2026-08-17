‘The Traitors: New Blood’ teases a new twist as 22 civilians enter the castle

‘The Traitors: New Blood’ trailer introduces 22 civilians to Alan Cumming’s dangerous new game

NBC has released the first trailer for ‘The Traitors: New Blood’, showing 22 civilians entering Alan Cumming’s castle. Cumming returns to oversee the Faithfuls, the secret Traitors, and the roundtable banishments. The footage shows contestants arriving by train, forming suspicions, and planning how to stay in the game. NBC announced the premiere and episode rollout alongside the preview.

‘The Traitors: New Blood’ premieres Thursday, September 17, with a two-hour launch on NBC. Episodes 1 and 2 will air from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes 3 and 4 follow back-to-back on Thursday, September 24, before the series moves to one episode each Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Every episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Masked figures gather outside the castle in ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Euan Cherry)

The trailer focuses on the advantages of entering the castle as strangers, with Cumming warning that “when nobody knows who you are, you can get away with anything.” He continues, “You are all ordinary Americans,” Cumming tells the group in the preview. “But there is nothing ordinary about my castle.”

He later warns, “When nobody knows who you are, you can get away with anything,” while the footage cuts between missions and players questioning one another. A funeral director, an astrophysicist, and a pilot are among those entering the competition, and one contestant says she “puts the ‘gas’ in gaslighting.”

Alan Cumming stands among masked figures in ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Euan Cherry)

The rules remain tied to the same contest between the Faithfuls and Traitors. NBC’s official description reads, “Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If at the end of the game the remaining Faithful contestants have banished all the Traitors, they share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) is still among them, they win all the money.”

Contestants celebrate during a challenge in ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Euan Cherry)

The cast consists of 22 people selected from outside the celebrity and reality TV circuit. It includes nurse Abbey Benjamin, astrophysicist Abby Lee, funeral director Joe Vanella, pilot Tomica Adams, ironworker Shane Beatty, and MLB analyst Xavier Scruggs. The group will complete missions to build a prize pot worth up to $250,000 while trying to identify which players Cumming selected as Traitors. If the Faithfuls banish every Traitor, the remaining Faithfuls split the money; if at least one Traitor survives, the Traitors claim the pot.

‘New Blood’ is the first US edition built entirely around civilian contestants, although Season 1 of Peacock’s original series mixed civilians with familiar faces. The spinoff will air on NBC, while previous seasons remain available on Peacock. Studio Lambert produces the series, and Cumming also serves as an executive producer.