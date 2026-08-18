‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion may deliver a dramatic breakup announcement

The ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion is set to air on Monday, August 31, on Peacock

Ahead of the highly anticipated ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion, fans are eager to know about their favorite couples' relationship status. The reunion was shot recently, and several incidents had fans convinced that Corbin and Parmida had broken up ahead of filming. The rumors gained momentum as the duo seemingly did not pose together for pictures either. After filming seemingly wrapped up, several cast members enjoyed a night out and shared pictures online. However, fans noticed that the duo kept their distance while interacting with KC, Titi, Gabriel, Jaden, and others, as per @meyechelgossips.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 featuring Corbin (Image Source: @Peacock)

Additionally, both Corbin and Parmida posted pictures from the outing on Instagram. However, they did not feature in each other’s photos or videos. Things got more interesting during the August 13 episode of Deux/U after host Deuxmoi shared an alleged update. According to the host, ‘Love Island’ USA stars Corbin and Parmida announced their breakup during the reunion episode, increasing anticipation ahead of the release. The update also hinted at a fallout between Jen and Jaiden, which might be connected to Caleb.

​After ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 concluded, Corbin and Parmida left the villa as an exclusive couple. On July 11, 2026, Corbin wrote on Instagram, “Message to Parmida: I don’t know how to tell you this but it was really the universe that brought us together and I am blessed to have left the villa with you as my couple. This is only the beginning to what we have started with each other.” As for Parmida, she also wrote, on July 12, 2026, via Instagram, “I can’t wait to continue growing, becoming the best version of myself, and showing America the connection I have with Corbin behind closed doors.”

​After leaving the villa, the two spent a lot of time together and also shared pictures via social media in the following weeks. However, it's unclear whether they're still together or if they've parted ways. To know for sure, fans will have to wait until the ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion airs on Monday, August 31, 2026, on Peacock.