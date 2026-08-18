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Will there be ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 4? Everything to know after dramatic Season 3 finale

The Season 3 finale ended with Steven McBee Jr. reflecting on wanting to save the farm
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 3 featuring Steven McBee Jr. (Cover Image Source: Bravo)
A still from ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 3 featuring Steven McBee Jr. (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 3 aired its highly anticipated finale on August 17, bringing the season to a dramatic close. Viewers witnessed Steven McBee Jr. and Allie Eklund’s breakup, mounting financial pressure on the McBee family, and uncertainty about their business. With the third season now over, fans are eager to know whether ‘The McBee Dynasty’ will return for Season 4. Since the show had only recently ended, Bravo has yet to release any official news. However, given its popularity and the unresolved storylines from the Season 3 finale, a renewal seems possible. Fans still have to wait for the team to make an official announcement and confirm the news.

@klmcbee05 Since it’s Monday and the haters will start their hating…just a reminder of what makes for good entertainment as opposed to what our real life is. #mcbeedynasty #bravo #imdone @Alli @kacie_adkison @steven_mcbee @Jesse McBee @braymcbee @Cole_McBee ♬ original sound - Kristi McBee

While Bravo has yet to release a statement, Kristi McBee, interim President of McBee Farm and Cattle Co., announced on TikTok that the family was leaving the show and stepping away from public life. On June 28, 2026, she wrote, “Since the internet loves to attack my family right now… just a reminder as to what “reality TV” is versus real life.” She noted, “Between the relentless smear campaign on Steven from the two ex’s, who can’t seem to move on, and then them going after my daughter in law who’s 8 months pregnant, on top of the cruelty of a lot of the bravo audience, I’ve had enough.”

A still from ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 3 featuring
A still from ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 3 featuring Steven McBee Jr. (Image Source: Instagram | @bravotv)

‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 3 featured Cole McBee and Kacie Adkison welcoming their second baby girl, Tate. The couple continued living at their farmhouse despite facing the possibility of losing the property. As for Galyna Saltkovska, she felt "completely betrayed" after Steven McBee Jr. and his brothers decided to part ways with her and sell the family’s car wash business. In a confessional, she said, "They have not been involved in car wash operations. They absolutely do not know the financial state of the car washes." 

​The August 17, 2026 episode also featured Steven Jr. noting, “I always say that, at some point, I feel like our life is going to settle down.” He added, “And I feel like that timeline just keeps getting extended out, because every year gets crazier and crazier. Our backs are up against the wall, and the banks are calling us non-stop. It's gonna be really tough to make this work, but I'll be damned if we don't save the farm.”

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