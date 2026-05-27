Who won 'Perfect Match' Season 4? A look at winners of Netflix dating reality series

The dating reality show featured 20 singles who tried to find their perfect match while living together for a few weeks at a tropical villa in Mexico.

'Perfect Match' Season 4 put together 20 reality TV stars from other dating shows at a tropical villa in Tulum, Mexico. The goal: help them find their perfect partner. Over eight episodes, the singles mingled with each other while participating in physical challenges and compatibility tests. In the finale, released on May 27, Sophie Willett and Dave Hand were voted as the most compatible couple and crowned as the winners of Season 4. Sophie, from 'Love Is Blind: UK,' entered the dating show in Episode 4. Meanwhile, Dave, from 'Married at First Sight Australia,' was introduced in Episode 2.

An image of Dave and Sophie from the finale of 'Perfect Match' Season 4 (Image Source: Netflix | Perfect Match)

After their win, Sophie gushed over her partner, "I just want to thank Dave, because he let me feel safe in a space that I haven't had in such a long time. He makes me laugh, but he makes me feel safe, and I think that's very sacred." Dave complimented his partner, saying, "Seeing her be herself and giving her a safe space—and she allows me to do that—that's what a perfect match is to me." Host Nick Lachey told the pair that they had won a "free honeymoon of sorts" as their winning prize. Sophie hoped the vacation spot would be a tropical area where they could turn into "water babies" and spend their time doing activities like snorkeling.

But despite winning the Netflix dating show, the couple is headed for a tough road ahead as Sophie lives in England and Dave resides in Australia. Dave admitted that distance is going to be an issue, "We do live very, very far away from each other, and it's going to be super hard." But he seemed determined to make their long-distance relationship work. "We're going to get out of here and do our best and see where we end up. I f--king traveled high and low to look for her, and I got her," he added.

After the finale, Dave spoke to Chattr and revealed that a big part of the finale was left on the cutting room floor. He shared that he and Sophie were not declared the winners of Season 4 straight away, as they were tied with another couple after the first vote. "What originally happened is everyone voted, then it was the top two, so it was Me and Sophie and Yamen and Natalie, we were tied. Yeah, everyone had to re-vote again for just us two couples. I didn’t think it was possible [for us to win] until the revote. So Yamen and Natalie came second, and then we were first."

A still of Yamen and Natalie from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 (Image Source: Netflix | Perfect Match)

But the tie-breaker voting round was edited out of the episode, and viewers saw the host announce Dave and Sophie as the winners after a single round of voting. Furthermore, Dave revealed that he wanted to vote for Yamen Sanders and Natalie Cruz in the first round, but decided against it. "I was going to vote for Yamen and Natalie, but then I ended up voting for Jimmy and Allison," he said. His last-minute decision worked in his favor as his extra vote for Yamen and Natalie would have broken the original tie and made Yamen and Natalie the winners of 'Perfect Match' Season 4.