‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 29: Couples karaoke ends with elimination twist as two islanders go home

America voted for the most compatible couple, and the results left the islanders stunned

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 29 featured the aftermath of the recent eliminations. Fans witnessed Jen going home, followed by Gal-Amora and Jaiden-Caleb. Later, Kenzie recalled Melanie and Sincere voting for her and Dylan as one of the least compatible couples. She felt that Melanie didn’t know the extent of her bond with her partner and she told him, “I feel like backstabbed.” Dylan also said he was surprised by Melanie’s comments but wasn’t hurt by them, and that he had no hatred towards anyone. Elsewhere, Melanie and Sincere also reflected on their choice. Melanie told him that he was in no position to speak about anyone because he had been exploring multiple connections as well.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 29 featuring Dylan and Kenzie (Image Source: Peacock)

Another couple, Parmida and Corbin, also had a chat and discussed receiving one vote (from Kenzie and Dylan) for being one of the least compatible couples. “I really feel like ever since I've walked in here…Kenzie’s been looking at me weird. She’s been giving me weird energy,” noted Parmida. She felt as if Kenzie was still “petty” over her past connection with Corbin. The next morning, Kenzie, Parmida, and Tierra had a chat about the previous night. Kenzie apologized to Parmida for her behavior and reflected on what she had said. She recalled Parmida’s thoughts about Kenzie being “petty.” “I felt the same way when Caleb came at me, you know,” added Kenzie.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 29 featuring Dylan and Kenzie as Couples Karaoke Contest Winners (Image Source: Peacock)

Melanie then spoke to Kenzie about why she voted for her and Dylan as one of the least compatible couples. “It was honestly based on the fact that you were not done exploring. I don’t want you to feel guilty about exploring. I just think that you owe it to yourself to find who’s perfect for you,” said Melanie. However, Kenzie responded that after her chat with Gal, she knew she was done exploring and that Dylan was the one for her. Further in the episode, the islanders received a text about the upcoming Couples Karaoke Contest. After a series of performances from the couples, Ariana announced Kenzie and Dylan as the winners of the contest. The host further announced, “None of you should get too comfortable…You’re not the only ones who have been voting. We asked America to vote for the most compatible couple. And by the end of tonight, one couple will be dumped from the island.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 29 featuring couples during elimination: Parmida-Corbin, Kenzie-Dylan, and Kayda-Zach (Image Source: Peacock)

At first, she announced the safe couples. This included Aniya-Carl, Trinity-Bryce, Melanie-Sincere, and Tierra-KC. The results shocked the islanders as this meant the couples on the verge of going home were Parmida-Corbin, Kenzie-Dylan, and Kayda-Zach. Another shock came when Ariana announced that Kenzie and Dylan were safe from elimination because they had won the Couples Karaoke Contest. The host mentioned that while America decided the fate of the couples, the fellow islanders would decide who would go home. “Islanders, in your pair, you now need to decide which couple you want to save.” Based on the islanders’ choice, Kayda and Zach were saved, which meant Parmida and Corbin were dumped from the island.