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‘Big Brother 28’ Week 6 Spoilers: Who won Power of Veto? Time Capsule delivers a twist

Yash nominates Dee, Angela, and Haley for eviction, but his plans come into danger of falling apart due to Rick Devens’ DPOV
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Rick Devens in 'Big Brother 28' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still of Rick Devens in 'Big Brother 28' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

Week 6 of 'Big Brother 28' (BB28) started with a bang when Yash was crowned the 'Head of Household' (HOH). He was one of the few in the house who wanted to target the icons. This was massive, as icons had been sitting pretty for a while. Yash followed through on his plans and nominated Angela, Dee, and Haley for eviction. He thought of putting up Barrett but ultimately backed down, as he wanted a woman to leave on his HOH. Rick Devens was unhappy with the decision, but kept his emotions in check. America had bestowed him with a 'Diamond Power of Veto' (DPOV), which could save both him and Dee. However, using it could hurt his relationship with Kamu and Yash. He and the audience were looking forward to the 'Power of Veto' (POV) competition to decide whether he should use the DPOV and change the house dynamics once again. 

A still of Rick Devens from 'Big Brother 28'
A still of Rick Devens from 'Big Brother 28' (Image Source: Paramount+)

Barrett and Melody were picked for the POV competition along with the HOH and nominees. Barrett's selection was a boon for the icons, as he was very likely to use the POV on Dee. Feeds went off and came back with Yash holding the all-important Power of Veto. All of them participated in the legendary OTEV competition, and it came down to Yash and Barrett. Yash won and thought he had all the power this week. Devens did not think so. As soon as the feeds came on, Devens made his intentions clear to Dee. He was using the DPOV and putting up Kamu. He considered several options, but ultimately settled on the UFC athlete after learning that Kamu is painting Dee as the target. 

A still of Rick Devens from 'Big Brother 28'
A still of Dee from 'Big Brother 28'  (Image Source: Paramount+)

To prepare for this move, Dee and Devens decide to put together a new alliance. They bring in Mallory, Melody, Barrett, and Drew (FAP) with the icons, which included them and Angela, forming what they are calling 'Mosh Pit.' This was done to ensure Angela had numbers and that the group would target the other remaining houseguests rather than them in the coming weeks. The POV ceremony began on Monday. Feeds went off and came back to Kamu on the block with Angela and Haley. This was the worst-case scenario for Yash, as Kamu and he had a newly formed final two. He also has a working relationship with Haley. His target in this case is Angela, but with FAP's new alliance with the icons, that no longer seems a possibility. 

A still of Dee from 'Big Brother 28'
A still of Dee from 'Big Brother 28'  — (Image Source: Paramount+)

All is not lost for the newbies. A blockbuster is still to be played, and if Kamu comes back, the icons will again come onto the radar of the biggest competition threat in the house. At present, Yash and Taylor are trying to convince Mallory and Melody to vote their way. On Thursday night, either Angela, Kamu, or Haley will leave. Depending on which one bids farewell, the game's future trajectory will be decided. To catch the live feed action from 'Big Brother 28,' fans need to tune in to Paramount+ every day. 

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