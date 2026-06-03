MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who is Sean Reifel? 'Love Island' USA Season 8 welcomes police officer but the mayor is not on board

Sean has already begun looking for a connection in the villa, and on the first day, he paired up with Beatriz
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 1 featuring Sean Reifel (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 1 featuring Sean Reifel (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 premiered with 10 contestants and two bombshells on June 2, 2026. Hosted by Ariana Madix, the Peacock reality show saw a new batch of singles entering the villa to find a connection. One of the singles, Sean Reifel, introduced himself to the audience, as he said, “I’m 29. I live in Eastern Pennsylvania, and I’m a police officer. I love my job…it's super cool. Like you feel like you made a difference.” The show’s trailer featured him saying, “I’m not a model, not an actor, I’m a police officer, actually.” While having a police officer in the villa is new for the show, Mayor J. William Reynolds is not happy with Sean’s decision to leave his job for a reality show.

A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 1 featuring Sean Reifel (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 1 featuring Sean Reifel (Image Source: Peacock)

During his May 29 interview with abc27 News, he noted, “Our police department spent a lot of time training, and we paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to send him to the police academy. We are disappointed he left, as we now have another vacancy in our department that is impossible to fill until next year.” He added, “I never thought I’d see the day in America where reality show participation wins out over being a police officer.” Sean’s participation in ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 not only disappointed the mayor but also Bethlehem police Chief Michelle Kott. In her May 30 interview with The Morning Call, the chief mentioned, “I love Sean, he’s a good guy, he was a great officer, but I’m disappointed. Just because we work so incredibly hard to try to recruit the best people we can to be part of the Bethlehem Police Department.” She added that with Sean’s departure, the police department now had 15 vacancies out of 152 posts.

A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 1 featuring Sean and Beatriz (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 1 featuring Sean and Beatriz (Image Source: Peacock)

The chief was also asked whether Sean could have taken a leave of absence for his participation in ‘Love Island’ USA instead of leaving, and she said that the city does not approve leaves for secondary work. “Departments across the country…are struggling to fill vacancies. At this time, I don’t think there’d be a department that would be willing to allow someone to leave for ‘x’ amount of weeks to go on a television show when everyone’s hurting right now, and overtime is being utilized to fill those gaps. Officers are getting burnt out. It’s just a bad look to me,” she responded. However, she wished Sean the best and added that he could apply for his job once he returned, if he was still interested. Sean has already begun looking for a connection in the villa, and on the first day, he paired up with fellow islander Beatriz. Those interested in seeing how things work out for him can watch new episodes of the reality TV show on Peacock.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Simon Cowell says this mind-blowing dance act on ‘AGT’ is still his favorite and it wasn’t from season 21
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Simon Cowell says this mind-blowing dance act on ‘AGT’ is still his favorite and it wasn’t from season 21

Season 21 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ is here, but Simon Cowell can’t stop talking about his favorite act from an earlier season and it’s easy to understand why
39 minutes ago
Who are Tyrone and Margo? Meet inspiring ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 couple who just blew judges away
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who are Tyrone and Margo? Meet inspiring ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 couple who just blew judges away

Tyrone and Margo play with knives and a crossbow during their audition for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21.
1 hour ago
How much do ‘Love Island’ stars make? Inside contestants’ surprising pay structure
REALITY TV

How much do ‘Love Island’ stars make? Inside contestants’ surprising pay structure

The latest season of the dating reality series began on June 2 and features 12 new contestants vying for the top prize.
2 hours ago
Who is Josh Sherman? ‘America's Got Talent’ finds its worst audition of all time and you’ll totally see why
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Josh Sherman? ‘America's Got Talent’ finds its worst audition of all time and you’ll totally see why

Contestant Josh Sherman performs in the 'AGT' premiere with 'beethoven', amidst the cheers of the audience.
3 hours ago
'AGT' Season 21's Acro Canine Crew earns Golden Buzzer as adorable surprise guests steal the show
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

'AGT' Season 21's Acro Canine Crew earns Golden Buzzer as adorable surprise guests steal the show

The Canadian group, featuring 20 dancers, wowed the judges and the audience with its unique acrobatic act
3 hours ago
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 will finally see Nathan address his fallout with Joe and we can't wait
BELOW DECK (2013)

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 will finally see Nathan address his fallout with Joe and we can't wait

Captain Sandy welcomed Nathan and mentioned the deckhands who would be working under him
5 hours ago
Who is Luke Taleno? ‘AGT’ Season 21 bilingual rapper battled cancer before manifesting a Golden Buzzer
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Luke Taleno? ‘AGT’ Season 21 bilingual rapper battled cancer before manifesting a Golden Buzzer

Luke Taleno was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at a young age and spent hours watching music videos while undergoing treatment
8 hours ago
Who coupled up on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8? Inside Day 1 chaos and the double bombshell twist
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Who coupled up on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8? Inside Day 1 chaos and the double bombshell twist

After the islanders coupled with their partners, Ariana Madix revealed the arrival of two new bombshells.
8 hours ago
‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion part 2 gets messy as West's ex-girlfriend Meija joins the conversation
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion part 2 gets messy as West's ex-girlfriend Meija joins the conversation

‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion Part 2 saw Ciara speaking to Meija about her relationship with West
8 hours ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Peter McFerrin risks big on the board in intense match
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Peter McFerrin risks big on the board in intense match

New champ, Peter McFerrin, faced off against Alex Reyes and Savannah Madeira on Tuesday’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’.
8 hours ago