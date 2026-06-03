Who is Sean Reifel? 'Love Island' USA Season 8 welcomes police officer but the mayor is not on board

Sean has already begun looking for a connection in the villa, and on the first day, he paired up with Beatriz

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 premiered with 10 contestants and two bombshells on June 2, 2026. Hosted by Ariana Madix, the Peacock reality show saw a new batch of singles entering the villa to find a connection. One of the singles, Sean Reifel, introduced himself to the audience, as he said, “I’m 29. I live in Eastern Pennsylvania, and I’m a police officer. I love my job…it's super cool. Like you feel like you made a difference.” The show’s trailer featured him saying, “I’m not a model, not an actor, I’m a police officer, actually.” While having a police officer in the villa is new for the show, Mayor J. William Reynolds is not happy with Sean’s decision to leave his job for a reality show.

A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 1 featuring Sean Reifel (Image Source: Peacock)

During his May 29 interview with abc27 News, he noted, “Our police department spent a lot of time training, and we paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to send him to the police academy. We are disappointed he left, as we now have another vacancy in our department that is impossible to fill until next year.” He added, “I never thought I’d see the day in America where reality show participation wins out over being a police officer.” Sean’s participation in ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 not only disappointed the mayor but also Bethlehem police Chief Michelle Kott. In her May 30 interview with The Morning Call, the chief mentioned, “I love Sean, he’s a good guy, he was a great officer, but I’m disappointed. Just because we work so incredibly hard to try to recruit the best people we can to be part of the Bethlehem Police Department.” She added that with Sean’s departure, the police department now had 15 vacancies out of 152 posts.

A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 1 featuring Sean and Beatriz (Image Source: Peacock)

The chief was also asked whether Sean could have taken a leave of absence for his participation in ‘Love Island’ USA instead of leaving, and she said that the city does not approve leaves for secondary work. “Departments across the country…are struggling to fill vacancies. At this time, I don’t think there’d be a department that would be willing to allow someone to leave for ‘x’ amount of weeks to go on a television show when everyone’s hurting right now, and overtime is being utilized to fill those gaps. Officers are getting burnt out. It’s just a bad look to me,” she responded. However, she wished Sean the best and added that he could apply for his job once he returned, if he was still interested. Sean has already begun looking for a connection in the villa, and on the first day, he paired up with fellow islander Beatriz. Those interested in seeing how things work out for him can watch new episodes of the reality TV show on Peacock.