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Where is Carl Schmidt from? Meet 'Love Island' USA's Casa Amor bombshell as he gets close to Aniya

Carl and Aniya got to know each other on 'Love Island' USA and realized they had a lot in common
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
UPDATED 10 HOURS AGO
A still of Carl Lee Schmidt from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Peacock | Love Island USA)
A still of Carl Lee Schmidt from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Peacock | Love Island USA)

'Love Island USA' Season 8 turned up the heat on Monday night as new male bombshells entered the villa to meet the women. This was part of the famous Casa Amor twist, which saw the OG male and female islanders temporarily part ways to test their connection to their partners. After the OG male Islanders met six new bombshells on Sunday night, it was time for their female counterparts to do the same. However, the women were introduced to not six, but 12 new bombshells, who were ready to sweep them off their feet. After the meet-and-greet, only six bombshells were allowed to stay in the villa and continue exploring their bonds with the female Islanders.     

An image of Carl Lee Schmidt in Hanoi, China (Image Source: Instagram | @carl_witness_lee)
An image of Carl Lee Schmidt on his travels (Image Source: Instagram | @carl_witness_lee)

Carl Lee Schmidt was one of the bombshells who made an impression on the women in the villa and viewers at home. The 28-year-old fitness instructor is from Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Carleton College and studied pre-physical therapy studies at the University of Colorado Boulder from 2023 to 2025. As per his LinkedIn profile, Carl worked as a personal therapy aide for more than three years. He has over 5k followers on his Instagram account and also has a fitness account called 'Witness Lee' with over 1.5k followers. Carl instantly bonded with Aniya Harvey, who has been coupled up with KC since the beginning of 'Love Island' USA Season 8. At one point in Episode 18, Carl told Aniya that he was half-Chinese and had studied for some time in Japan. This prompted Aniya to share that she wanted to visit Japan someday. He also shared that he is fluent in both Chinese and Japanese and taught her one sentence.

Carl, who is 6'4'', is also a travel enthusiast. His Instagram account is full of pictures from his latest adventures. He talked about some of his travel experiences on the show as well. As Carl and Aniya got to know each other, they realized that they had a lot in common. Carl shared that his family loved volleyball before adding that he was drawn to "tall girls." Aniya, who is 6 feet tall and is a former volleyball player herself, was thrilled. Later, in a group conversation, Carl revealed that he was attracted to "kindness." Aniya later told the cameras that she thought he was "sophisticated and genuine," and the two later shared a bed.

A still from Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Aniya and Carl (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Aniya and Carl (Image Source: Peacock)

Aniya admitted she had doubts about her future with KC and seemed to be warming up to Carl. Meanwhile, KC was seen bonding with the bombshell Tierra 'Titi' Davis in Casa Amor. What that means for Aniya and KC's future will be revealed in the coming episodes of 'Love Island' USA Season 8. Aniya and the other original islanders will have to decide if they want to pair up with a new bombshell or get back together with their partners when they return to the villa. This decision can impact their future on the show, as being single can put them at risk of being eliminated. 

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