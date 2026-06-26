MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20: Unexpected postcard from Casa Amor leaves the villa reeling

The latest episode saw Alannah leave Casa Amor while Zach began missing his OG connection, Kayda
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 24 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featuring the female islanders' reaction to the letter from Casa Amor (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featuring the female islanders' reaction to the letter from Casa Amor (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featured the aftermath of the recent Temperatures Rising challenge. At the villa, Kayda explored her connection with Shay, while at Casa Amor, Zach spent more time with Alannah. “I’m still thinking about what’s going on in the villa,” confessed Zach. He shared a kiss with Alannah and later mentioned in a confessional that he had been thinking about his connection from the villa and wanted to continue pursuing it. As their connections developed, Jen and Gal also had more chats. She asked him whether he wanted to explore his connection with any other female islanders, and he mentioned Kenzie.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featuring Jen and Gal (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featuring Jen and Gal (Image Source: Peacock)

When Gal had a one-on-one conversation with Kenzie, she told him she had a good thing going with Dylan and wanted to talk to him. At night, the couples who shared beds in the villa were: Melanie-Corey, Aniya-Carl, Jen-Gal, Kayda-Chay, and Kenzie-Dylan. After Trinity decided to sleep by herself in Soul Ties, Ronnie slept alone. Elsewhere, the Casa couples were: Jaiden-Caleb, Alannah-Zach, Sydney-Bryce, Tierra-KC, Amora-Sincere, and Parmida-Corbin. The next morning, Corbin and KC talked about their new connections, Parmida and Tierra. Corbin told him, “I don’t wanna be mean, but I feel like TT (Tierra) and Parmida are like college girls and those girls in the villa, like, high school girls.” He added that he hadn’t thought about Kenzie since they arrived at Casa Amor, and the two talked about bringing Tierra and Parmida back with them to the villa. Later, the narrator announced that Alannah had left Casa Amor.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featuring the female islanders (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featuring the female islanders (Image Source: Peacock)

Things took a turn when the cast members received a letter. The villa got one from Casa Amor, and vice versa. Kenzie announced the same, and the fellow female islanders rushed to see it. It featured pictures of the OG male islanders sharing kisses with the new female bombshells. When the boys opened the mailbox and saw pictures of the female islanders kissing the male bombshells, Zach realized that the girls must have also received similar pictures. He added that Kayda had definitely seen a picture of him and Alannah, but that he was still missing her. He didn’t like the fact that Kayda didn’t know this.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featuring the male islanders seeing their letter from the Villa (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featuring the male islanders seeing their letter from the villa (Image Source: Peacock)

At the villa, Kayda couldn’t stop crying. Soon, Aniya got emotional as well, realizing KC had met someone who was his type. Later at night, Aniya, Melanie, and Kayda had a group chat as they discussed exploring their connections with Carl, Corey, and Shay, respectively. In a confessional, Aniya noted, “We’re looking like some sad delusional a** b**ches. Okay?” The episode ended with a glimpse of the next installment, in which the islanders will receive a text asking whether they wish to remain in their OG couple or couple up with a new bombshell.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'The Voice' reveals Season 30 premiere date and first week schedule as Adam Levine returns with two new faces
THE VOICE

'The Voice' reveals Season 30 premiere date and first week schedule as Adam Levine returns with two new faces

Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine return to coach the contestants, alongside two new coaches, as some new changes are brought for 'The Voice' Season 30.
11 hours ago
West Wilson finally breaks silence on ‘Summer House’ future amid exit rumors: 'I wanted to...'
REALITY TV

West Wilson finally breaks silence on ‘Summer House’ future amid exit rumors: 'I wanted to...'

West Wilson joined ‘Summer House’ during Season 8, which premiered in 2024 on Bravo
19 hours ago
What time does 'The Bear' Season 5 come out? Release date, streaming details and more
REALITY TV

What time does 'The Bear' Season 5 come out? Release date, streaming details and more

The Hulu show’s final season is all set to premiere with fan-favorite characters returning for the last time
22 hours ago
‘Love Island USA’ contestant edited out of show after using racial slur in resurfaced video
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island USA’ contestant edited out of show after using racial slur in resurfaced video

After Vasana Montgomery, another participant, was removed from the dating show following the racial slur video resurfacing.
23 hours ago
Bravo's 'Ladies of London' reboot on 'pause' after just one season but another show could replace it
REALITY TV

Bravo's 'Ladies of London' reboot on 'pause' after just one season but another show could replace it

‘Ladies of London: The New Reign’ premiered in March and included several personalities from London's social scene
1 day ago
ABC may air Taylor Frankie Paul’s controversial ‘Bachelorette’ Season 22 sooner than fans think
THE BACHELORETTE (2003)

ABC may air Taylor Frankie Paul’s controversial ‘Bachelorette’ Season 22 sooner than fans think

Amid courtroom drama and mutual restraining orders, Taylor Frankie Paul’s ‘Bachelorette’ might actually be finally making it to the screens.
1 day ago
Has ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ been renewed for Season 2? What we know so far about Hulu's hit reality show
REALITY TV

Has ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ been renewed for Season 2? What we know so far about Hulu's hit reality show

Leah Barrs shares her take on 'Million Dollar Nannies' Season 2, and where she wants it to take place, however, some key details remain missing.
1 day ago
Who is Patrox? 'AGT' 21 judges left confused before German dancer reveals his secret trick
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Patrox? 'AGT' 21 judges left confused before German dancer reveals his secret trick

Patrox took the stage to perform on The Chainsmokers' song 'Don't Let Me Down,' and he wowed judges with his unique take.
1 day ago
‘DWTS’ judge Derek Hough teases ‘really good casting’ for Season 35 as anticipation builds
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ judge Derek Hough teases ‘really good casting’ for Season 35 as anticipation builds

With four confirmed celebrity contestants for the competition, Derek Hough shared his excitement for the upcoming ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35.
1 day ago
Who are Bird and Byron? ‘AGT’ musicians deliver the ‘most perfect audition’ of this season
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who are Bird and Byron? ‘AGT’ musicians deliver the ‘most perfect audition’ of this season

The musical duo impressed judges with their original song 'I'll Always Be There.'
1 day ago