‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20: Unexpected postcard from Casa Amor leaves the villa reeling

The latest episode saw Alannah leave Casa Amor while Zach began missing his OG connection, Kayda

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featured the aftermath of the recent Temperatures Rising challenge. At the villa, Kayda explored her connection with Shay, while at Casa Amor, Zach spent more time with Alannah. “I’m still thinking about what’s going on in the villa,” confessed Zach. He shared a kiss with Alannah and later mentioned in a confessional that he had been thinking about his connection from the villa and wanted to continue pursuing it. As their connections developed, Jen and Gal also had more chats. She asked him whether he wanted to explore his connection with any other female islanders, and he mentioned Kenzie.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featuring Jen and Gal (Image Source: Peacock)

When Gal had a one-on-one conversation with Kenzie, she told him she had a good thing going with Dylan and wanted to talk to him. At night, the couples who shared beds in the villa were: Melanie-Corey, Aniya-Carl, Jen-Gal, Kayda-Chay, and Kenzie-Dylan. After Trinity decided to sleep by herself in Soul Ties, Ronnie slept alone. Elsewhere, the Casa couples were: Jaiden-Caleb, Alannah-Zach, Sydney-Bryce, Tierra-KC, Amora-Sincere, and Parmida-Corbin. The next morning, Corbin and KC talked about their new connections, Parmida and Tierra. Corbin told him, “I don’t wanna be mean, but I feel like TT (Tierra) and Parmida are like college girls and those girls in the villa, like, high school girls.” He added that he hadn’t thought about Kenzie since they arrived at Casa Amor, and the two talked about bringing Tierra and Parmida back with them to the villa. Later, the narrator announced that Alannah had left Casa Amor.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featuring the female islanders (Image Source: Peacock)

Things took a turn when the cast members received a letter. The villa got one from Casa Amor, and vice versa. Kenzie announced the same, and the fellow female islanders rushed to see it. It featured pictures of the OG male islanders sharing kisses with the new female bombshells. When the boys opened the mailbox and saw pictures of the female islanders kissing the male bombshells, Zach realized that the girls must have also received similar pictures. He added that Kayda had definitely seen a picture of him and Alannah, but that he was still missing her. He didn’t like the fact that Kayda didn’t know this.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featuring the male islanders seeing their letter from the villa (Image Source: Peacock)

At the villa, Kayda couldn’t stop crying. Soon, Aniya got emotional as well, realizing KC had met someone who was his type. Later at night, Aniya, Melanie, and Kayda had a group chat as they discussed exploring their connections with Carl, Corey, and Shay, respectively. In a confessional, Aniya noted, “We’re looking like some sad delusional a** b**ches. Okay?” The episode ended with a glimpse of the next installment, in which the islanders will receive a text asking whether they wish to remain in their OG couple or couple up with a new bombshell.