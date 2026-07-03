When is the ‘Love Island’ USA finale? Everything to know after Season 8's Movie Night wreaks havoc

The upcoming Episode 27 of the dating show will feature a recoupling ceremony and an elimination

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8, after its recent Casa Amor twist, is now heading towards the finale. As of now, one of the couples, Trinity and Bryce, has made things official. While others have strong connections with their respective partners, a few are still exploring their connections in the villa. Until now, viewers have witnessed several breakups, patch-ups, recouplings, and eliminations. Based on the pattern and timeline of the previous seasons, the expected ‘Love Island’ Season 8 finale might air around the July 12 weekend.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8 featuring the islanders (Image Source: Peacock)

The Peacock show’s last three seasons had a total of 37 episodes, including the reunion. If the showmakers decide to follow the same pattern, the finale would likely fall on Monday, July 13, 2026. However, Sunday seems like the perfect time to air the finale, so it might take place on July 12, 2026. During the finale, the host, Ariana Madix, will announce the final four couples, based on the viewers' and fellow islanders' votes. Soon, three finalists will move to the grand finale. Based on the final public vote, one of the couples will be announced as the winner.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 24 featuring Trinity and Bryce on their date (Image Source: Peacock)

The winning couple will be asked to choose one of two envelopes: one will contain the prize money, $100,000, and the other will be empty. The islander who chooses first will have a big decision to make. They can either choose to keep the entire cash prize or split it with their partner. Notably, several islanders have been exploring their connections, and anything could happen. After the Casa Amor twist, a few islanders decided to switch partners. Kenzie chose to couple up with a new bombshell, Dylan, while Jen chose Gal. Another OG islander, Corbin, paired up with a new bombshell, Parmida, while KC chose to move forward with Tierra. One more twist led Aniya to couple up with the returned bombshell, Carl. The OG couples that remained were Kayda-Zach, Trinity-Bryce, and Melanie-Sincere. However, Episode 26, featuring Movie Night, saw Melanie and Sincere hit a rough patch once again.

Stills from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 26 featuring Melanie and Sincere (Image Source: Peacock)

Interestingly, the upcoming episode will feature yet another recoupling ceremony, and fans might get to see villa dynamics change again. A glimpse of the next installment also hinted at an upcoming elimination, which might send one or two couples home. To know what happens next, fans can stream the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ USA on Peacock. Before the finale airs later this month, fans will witness a few more twists, recouplings, and emotional eliminations.