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‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7: Melanie and Sincere hit a rough patch as bombshells disrupt the villa

As Caleb, Jen, and Sol explore their connections in the villa, tensions rise among the OG couples
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 19 MINUTES AGO
Stills from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring Sincere and Melanie (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
Stills from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring Sincere and Melanie (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 picked up in the aftermath of the Slumber Party. The female islanders gathered around Caleb, and Kenzie was the most excited among them all. Referring to Kenzie, Trinity asked him how he felt about blondes with blue eyes, and in a confessional, Kenzie shared, “He has big muscles. He’s got some tattoos, and oh s**t, he knows my name.” Elsewhere, the male islanders spent time with the female bombshells, Sol and Jen. When the two asked them about their current partners and relationships, Zach noted that he was genuinely happy. Sincere shared that he and Melanie had a “pretty interesting dynamic.” In a confessional, he added, “And it’s just like I got two new state-of-the-art, everything I ever wanted Christmas presents at my front door. Am I just gonna look at them? Or am I actually gonna just open them up and see what it's talking about?”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring Trinity and Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring Trinity and Kenzie (Image Source: Peacock)

After talking to the islanders, the three new bombshells, Caleb, Sol, and Jen, had a chat. Caleb asked the two girls whether any of the male islanders caught their eye. Sol mentioned Corbin, KC, and Sincere. Things then got tense among the OG islanders as they discussed the Slumber Party. KC revealed that Sol looked like his ex, and his partner, Aniya, told the girls that she didn’t like how he had been behaving since the bombshells’ arrival. “That’s not funny to me,” she shared. In a confessional, she mentioned, “I’m f**king pissed off...Every time there’s someone that comes in I feel like super reassuring, don’t react crazy. I’m always by his side. Like, there’s nothing for you to worry about. I’m trying to stay calm. But that doesn’t….what in the f**k?” 

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring newly arrived bombshells Jen and Sol (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring newly arrived bombshells Jen and Sol (Image Source: Peacock)

Zach reflected on Kayda’s reaction when the new bombshell, Caleb, entered. He recalled, “I’m not being funny…that reaction…that wasn’t Kenzie…cause I’m not being funny…..And she was f**king screaming and hitting the pillow in there. Come on!” He also spoke about her kissing the new bombshell, Caleb, and she apologized for her actions, noting that she felt “really awful.” Later, Trinity and Beatriz took the bombshells on a tour of the villa, which didn't sit well with the islanders, especially Bryce. Trinity then told the cameras that the situation could be intimidating for the new arrivals, so she wanted them to feel comfortable in the villa. Interestingly, she was also looking forward to learning how Bryce knew one of the bombshells, Jen. Later that night, Melanie and Sincere had a one-on-one chat about the previous episode's challenge. He told her that her actions made him feel embarrassed and disrespected. In a confessional, she noted that she didn’t do anything on purpose, but acknowledged that sometimes she does “too much.” Elsewhere, Aniya and KC had a chat, during which the former got emotional about her partner's actions, and he apologized to her.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring Zach and Kayda (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring Zach and Kayda (Image Source: Peacock)

The next day, the OG islanders had chats with the bombshells as they explored their connections. Gabriel took Sol to Soul Ties for a one-on-one chat. “What the f**k is he doing?” asked Aniya, but Trinity responded by saying the two were just talking. However, soon, Gabriel and Sol shared a kiss, hinting at upcoming drama. While most of the OG couples had issues and cracks in their relationships, Trinity and Bryce seemed to be on good terms. She confessed that the two didn’t have any “drama” compared to the other couples.

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