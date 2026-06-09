‘Love Island’ USA: Meet 3 new bombshells Caleb McDaniel, Jen Terry and Sol Mýa as drama brews in the villa

The three newcomers could easily shake up existing couples in ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8

The villa was already full of love triangles, jealousy, and unexpected twists when ‘Love Island USA’ welcomed three new faces into the mix. The June 8 episode of Season 8 introduced new bombshells Caleb McDaniel, Jen Terry, and Sol Mýa. The dating competition has barely settled into its rhythm, yet the atmosphere inside the villa remains anything but calm. With Islanders still trying to figure out where they stand romantically, the addition of three newcomers could easily shake up existing couples and tempt contestants to reconsider their options. Viewers first got a preview of the latest arrivals through a teaser that highlighted their personalities before they stepped into the villa. Among them was Caleb McDaniel, who described himself as a “Southern guy.”

Caleb McDaniel poses for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @calebbmcdaniell)

Outside of reality television, McDaniel appears to enjoy an active lifestyle. According to his TikTok bio, he is based in Charleston, South Carolina. His social media presence features plenty of outdoor adventures, with beach trips and gym sessions appearing frequently throughout his posts. Before entering the world of reality TV, McDaniel was also a baseball player. Fans who spend time scrolling through his social media accounts may notice another interesting connection. McDaniel has shared multiple photos alongside Jimmy Presnell, who appeared on both ‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘Perfect Match’. Joining him is Jen Terry, who arrives with an impressive modeling résumé already under her belt.

Jen Terry poses for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @jennifertterry)

According to her Instagram bio, Terry works professionally across several major markets, including New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. She has been part of campaigns for well-known brands such as Guess, Tecovas, and SKIMS. Meanwhile, her TikTok account reveals another major credit: Terry has also modeled for Spirit Halloween. There is another fun detail connecting Terry to the show itself. She comes from Melbourne, Florida, which happens to be the hometown of ‘Love Island USA’ host Ariana Madix. The third newcomer, Sol Mýa, also enters the villa with a modeling background, though her interests extend far beyond fashion. Her professional biography states that she was born in Orange, California, and spent her childhood living in various cities.

Sol Mýa poses for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @itssoll)

According to her portfolio, Mýa enjoys activities that include yoga, painting, and singing. She spoke about those creative influences in her biography, explaining how performance became part of her life at a young age. “My passion for performance started early—creating skits with my brother and cheerleading—and shaped my modeling career with a foundation in movement and flexibility,” her bio states. “Inspired by my grandfather's musical legacy, I also write and sing my own songs, constantly seeking new ways to express myself through fashion and music.” Further episodes of ‘Love Island’ will reveal how the bombshells progress and how their arrival impacts the existing couples.