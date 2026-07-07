Are Caleb and Jaiden still together? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 dumped contestants’ relationship status explored

Since their elimination, fans have been speculating about Caleb and Jaiden’s relationship status outside the villa, as the two didn’t have a deep connection.

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 recently shook up the villa dynamics after dumping 2 couples, one single, and yet another couple. During the recent Episode 28, fans witnessed five eliminations, including Caleb-Jaiden, Gal-Amora, and Jen. Both Caleb and Jaiden were among the bombshells who entered the villa later on. After exploring a few connections, Caleb found Jaiden to be his potential match, and the two were coupled up. However, after the two fell short, they were chosen as one of the least compatible couples and were eliminated from the show. Since the two left, fans have been speculating about their current relationship status. It was especially true after Caleb shared his thoughts on his potential connection from the show, which he did not pursue. He was referring to Melanie, who has been coupled up with Sincere since the beginning.

During Caleb’s appearance on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 AfterSun, he noted that he had been exploring various connections, but there was one connection that he did not pursue: Melanie. While on the dating show, Caleb coupled up with Jaiden since the Casa Amor twist. She was among the bombshells who entered during the twist. After their initial conversations, the two decided to couple up and stayed together even after the twist ended. However, as time passed in the villa, the two grew closer and learned more about each other.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 featuring Jaiden (Image Source: @Peacock)

Episode 27 featured one of the conversations between Jaiden and Caleb that turned sour. She asked him to have a chat with her instead of others. “I just don’t get why you go two feet next to me and start asking people for advice on a conversation that me and you should have,” noted Jaiden. She was referring to Caleb talking to fellow islanders about their connection. He noted that since the situation was “tearing him up,” he wanted advice on it. “You’re not showing me any affection,” noted Caleb. Jaiden responded that he should have come to her for the conversation and not to others.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 featuring Jaiden and Caleb (Image Source: @Peacock)

She told Caleb to share whatever he wanted to with her. In his response, Caleb expressed his feelings and mentioned, “It’s like, very little things, but, like, you never ask for pictures. You never compliment me. You never talk about life outside of the villa with me.” In response, Jaiden told him, “You want pictures. You want hugs. You want affection. In bed, you want to cuddle, you want to do stuff. What about the f*****g connection?” She added, “It’s like sometimes I don’t even know random stuff about you because it’s always the same conversation. Every single time I’m talking to you, it starts with, ‘How’s our connection?’ I don’t want to just talk about our connection. I want to be in it,” responded Jaiden. Things got heated up between the two as they further discussed their connection and how it was just the “surface level.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 featuring Caleb and Jaiden (Image Source: @Peacock)

After being dumped from the show, the two are still following each other on social media, but fans are speculating they are no longer together. It might be because they did not have any deeper, meaningful conversations while in the villa and were eliminated because they were chosen as one of the “least compatible” couples. Additionally, the two have not been seen together outside the villa since their dumping.