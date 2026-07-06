When is Family Day on 'Love Island' USA? Melanie's sister's response to Caleb's comments sparks speculation

The latest episode of 'Love Island USA: AfterSun' saw Caleb reveal which female islander initially caught his eye

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 is moving towards its much-awaited finale, and fans are more eager than ever to see who will win this year. One of the couples that has everyone talking is Melanie and Sincere. The two have been together since the beginning of the show and have been through several ups and downs. While Melanie was looking forward to growing her connection with Sincere, he was seen exploring connections with multiple islanders, including Melanie, Sol, and Amora. As the islanders are still in the villa, their family members often share their views on the show.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 29 featuring Melanie and Sincere (Image Source: Peacock)

Recently, five islanders, including Caleb-Jaiden, Gal-Amora, and Jen, were dumped from the villa. After their elimination, the islanders reflected on their journey on ‘Love Island USA: AfterSun,' hosted by Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa. During his appearance, Caleb talked about Sincere and Melanie’s connection and how he could have had a connection with Melanie. He said, "Melanie was, was really pretty. I thought she was…..to be completely honest, I do think that that’s one thing I maybe regret a little bit while putting a lot of effort towards Kenzie." He added, “I was helping Sincere on his connection with Melanie. I did feel like I put all this work into mine and Sincere’s conversations to help him and Melanie…that to go behind his back and go after the girl I’ve been helping him out with…it would be kind of two-faced of me.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 featuring eliminated islanders Gal, Amora, Jaiden, and Caleb (Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

Listening to Caleb speaking about his possible connection with Melanie, Tefi told him that he “should have gone for it.” The AfterSun co-host is not the only one who supported Melanie and Caleb’s potential connection. Melanie’s sister, Stephany Moreno, reacted to Caleb’s comments on social media. She wrote, “Wait what. No worries, @calebbmcdaniell I’ll be your wingman DM me and I’ll send you her phone number.” She added, “Future brother in law?” in her Instagram story, which surprised netizens and sparked buzz around the much-awaited Family Day in the villa.

This has become one of the fan-favorite segments of the dating show as islanders’ family members and friends speak to them via a video call. For the last few years, the cast members have been surprised with calls from their families during Episode 34. If Season 8 follows the same format, the Family Day episode will likely air on July 11. While previous seasons have featured pleasant reunions, they have also included awkward interactions as the islanders' families meet their connections for the first time. It will be interesting to see if Melanie’s sister is part of Family Day and what she has to say about her connection with Sincere, especially since she seems to be backing Caleb.