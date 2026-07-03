‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 26: Movie Night chaos continues as Melanie calls out Sincere

Movie Night got tense as Sincere, Kenzie, Corbin, and others found themselves in trouble

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 26 continued Movie Night as islanders watched more unseen clips. The first clip featured KC and Corbin discussing the OG female islanders. Corbin referred to them as “high school” girls and said the bombshells were like college girls. There were also clips of him and Parmida kissing and later talking about Kenzie. The next clip featured Kenzie and Corbin from before they were a couple. Everyone witnessed her exploring her connections with Caleb and Corbin and kissing them during separate chats. Kenzie admitted that she should have been more transparent with Caleb and apologized to him.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 26 featuring Kayda and Trinity's reaction during the Movie Night (Image Source: Peacock)

As Kenzie explored multiple connections at once, her current partner, Dylan, also reacted to the situation. He told Kenzie that he felt she was doing the same thing with him and Gal. She responded, saying it was never her intention to hurt anyone. The next series of clips showed Sincere exploring his connection with Amora at Casa Amor and sharing multiple kisses with her. There was also a clip in which Sincere told her he would have picked her if they had more time together. Melanie confronted him about these remarks. She told him he should have picked Amora, not her, during the recent recoupling. Things got heated between the duo, and Melanie got emotional and left. Aniya went after her and consoled her.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 26 featuring Melanie and Aniya (Image Source: Peacock)

During the girls' group chat, Tierra apologized to the girls for coming on too aggressively when she entered the villa. However, Aniya told her that she was just “defending her man.” Later, Aniya told Kenzie, “I’m gonna be straight out with you, Kenzie. I…it looks really bad. I feel like you were really misleading with Caleb. You really were, baby. And you know I love you, but it’s so f**ked up for him. And I feel so proud of you that you stood up there and you owned up to it.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 26 featuring Melanie and Sincere (Image Source: Peacock)

Things were still tense between Kayda and Zach after he didn’t tell her about Alannah’s exit from the show. At night, Melanie went outside and slept alone on the sofa. In the bedroom, Carl, Amora, Aniya, and Sincere slept alone, while the couples sharing a bed were: Jaiden-Caleb, Jen-Gal, Tierra-KC, Trinity-Bryce, Kayda-Zach, Parmida-Corbin, and Kenzie-Dylan. Later in the episode, KC and Aniya had a conversation, and the former apologized for his actions. Sincere and Melanie also had a chat. She told him to grow up and take accountability for his actions. In a confessional, Melanie shared that she was confused about what to do. Fellow islanders wondered whether the two would get back together again or not. The episode ended with a glimpse of a recoupling and an upcoming elimination.