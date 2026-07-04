Who was eliminated on ‘Love Island USA’ last night? Season 8 sends 5 islanders home after major recoupling

A recoupling left one islander single before the villa voted out two more couples, cutting five contestants ahead of the July 12 finale.

The finish line is getting closer on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8, and the villa just got a whole lot quieter. Friday night’s episode packed in a major recoupling, brutal eliminations, and yet another public vote that could completely shake up the competition before the finale on July 12. The islanders barely had time to recover from the fallout of Casa Amor and the Movie Night before they were thrown into another tough decision. The night’s biggest twist started with a recoupling ceremony that completely changed the villa’s lineup. One person was always going to be left standing alone, and unfortunately for Jen Terry, that person was her. Jen’s connection with Gal Tshnieder had looked promising during Casa Amor, but things changed. Instead of staying with Jen, Gal chose to couple up with Amora “Amora Cachee” Robinson, leaving Jen without a partner.

Jen Terry poses for a photo after getting eliminated on 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

Since islanders must be in a couple to stay in the competition, Jen was immediately dumped from the villa. If losing one contestant was not enough, host Ariana Madix had another surprise waiting. She told the islanders that they would have to make a difficult choice themselves. The contestants had to vote for which couple they believed had the weakest romantic chemistry. After the votes were counted, two couples received the most support for elimination. Gal Tshnieder and Amora Robinson, who had only just coupled up during the recoupling ceremony, were sent packing almost immediately after getting together. Joining them on the way out were Caleb McDaniel and Jaiden Bacciocco, whose romance failed to convince the rest of the villa that it had enough spark to continue.

Gal Tshnieder & Amora Robinson and Caleb McDaniel & Jaiden Bacciocco pose for photos after getting eliminated on 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

Just like that, four more islanders walked out, bringing the night’s total exits to five. With so many departures in a single episode, the villa now looks very different than it did just a few days ago. After all the recoupling drama and the double dumping, seven couples are still competing for a place in the finale. The current pairings are Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt; Kenzie Annis and Dylan Wrona; Corbin Mimis and Parmida Keshani; Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou; Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea; Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff; and KC Chandler and Tierra Davis. Now that the villa has been trimmed down again, every couple will be looking to prove they have what it takes to make the final stretch. It is safe to say nobody can afford a bad week now.

Screengrabs taken from the latest 'Love Island USA' Season 8 episode (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)

While the islanders handled this round of eliminations themselves, viewers are once again getting the final say. Following the July 3 episode, voting officially opened for fans to choose the couple they believe is the most compatible. As always, public support could completely change the direction of the competition. The results of this latest public vote won’t stay a mystery for long. The next episode of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, when America finds out which couples received enough votes to stay safe and who could be facing another elimination.